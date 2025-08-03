He Didn’t Get a Game in IPL 2025, but Gujarat Titans Player Makes a Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention With a Terrific Fifty in DPL 2025 Opener

While playing for East Delhi Riders, he notched up a fighting fifty.
Gujarat Titans (GT) wicketkeeper batter Anuj Rawat kicked off the fresh season of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) with a fine knock. While playing for East Delhi Riders, Rawat notched up a fighting fifty while batting in the middle order, showing his true potential.
136/3
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
66/6
162/1
Rugby CC beat Gaming CC by 96 runs
64/0
61/8
Sloggers won by 10 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
159/9
57/4
Nabajyoti Club beat City Cricket Club by 24 runs (D/L) method
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
116/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
111/9
71/10
Melaka beat Pahang by 40 runs
97/0
93/10
Selangor beat Kelantan by 10 wickets
90/10
91/9
Putrajaya beat Penang by 1 wickets
127/0
123/10
Perak beat Sarawak by 10 wickets
170/5
167/6
Marlins beat Rockets by 5 wickets
154/8
155/5
Marlins beat Rays by 5 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
111/7
177/3
–
–
135/8
133/9
West Indies won by 2 wickets
–
–
100/1
157/6
–
–
–
–
Rawat scored 55 runs in just 35 balls, including five boundaries and two maximums, at a strike rate of 157.14. 58.18% of his total runs came via fours and sixes, and the southpaw amassed 31.79% of the team’s runs alone.
When he came to the crease, East Delhi Riders were 42/2 in 6.2 overs and required a partnership to remain on track during the chase. Rawat formed a crucial 49-run stand with Hardik Sharma for the third wicket and ensured the required rate was within grasp throughout the innings.
Later, he departed on the fifth delivery of the 19th over but ensured the Riders were in a decent position, and the team eventually won the game on the final ball in a thrilling finish. Rawat ended the game as the highest run-scorer and won the Player of the Match award for his useful contributions.
Gujarat Titans bought Anuj Rawat for INR 30 Lakhs ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, but didn’t give him any game. He warmed the bench throughout the season because they had Jos Buttler, who batted at No.3 and kept the wickets in the league stage.
ALSO READ:
When Buttler left the camp in the knockout phase due to international commitments, GT roped in Kusal Mendis as a temporary replacement and didn’t try Rawat. However, they might still retain him ahead of the next auction, given he is an Indian wicketkeeper-batter who is not costing a big sum.
His best comes at the top, where he can take a few balls before exploding, but GT’s top order has no room for any other batter. GT can’t retain Mendis and will be left with only a few options in the wicketkeeping department, so they should keep Rawat.
He can improve as a power hitter by working on his game in the local T20 tournaments and playing for his domestic side, which will open a spot for him in the XI. GT were often short on batting depth last season, and Rawat can fill that place if his power game evolves.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.