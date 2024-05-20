'He's getting T20 now...' - Harsha Bhogle's comments on Virat Kohli go viral; fans react

Harsha Bhogle's recent comments on Virat Kohli's strike rate didn't go down well with the fans.

 By Monojit Das May 20, 2024, 09:55 IST
Virat Kohli is in sensational form in the ongoing IPL 2024. The veteran is currently the leading runs-scorer of the season with 708 runs in 14 matches so far. But his consistency was never out of question. It was always his strike rate that led to his batting style being questioned.

But Kohli gave a fitting reply to all his critics who questioned about his strike rate. He has been making good use of the powerplay restrictions and is also scoring quickly in the middle overs as well. His strike rate of 155.60 shows how he has upped his game while maintaining consistency.

Harsha Bhogle comments on Virat Kohli's strike rate

While speaking on Cricbuzz, commentator Harsha Bhogle spoke about how Kohli has changed his game and is willing to take more risks now. 

"He has done a couple of things that suggest there is a different Kohli batting. He played a risky shot at 92. He is getting T20s and what the team requires. It might be blasphemous for me to say he is getting T20s but he is playing differently," Bhogle shared his views on Kohli's batting approach.

Fans react on Harsha Bhogle's comments on Virat Kohli

However, Bhogle's comments did not go down well with the fans who slammed him for commenting on Virat Kohli's batting style. While some fans believe that Kohli has been ruling white-ball cricket since a decade, some also stood with Harsha Bhogle.

Virat Kohli will be in action in the IPL 2024 eliminator game between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RCB won six games in a row to book their place in the playoffs and Kohli played a vital role in the team's dramatic turnaround.

