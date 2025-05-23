‘He Is Gonna Come in Hungry’: Ex-India Pacer Varun Aaron Backs Returning RCB Star To Impress in IPL 2025

News
Ex-India Pacer Varun Aaron Backs Returning RCB Star Mayank Agarwal To Impress in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 23, 2025 - 3 min read

He was recently named as an injury replacement for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Former India pacer Varun Aaron believes that Mayank Agarwal could have a turnaround season in IPL 2025 after being picked up as an injury replacement at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Mayank Agarwal was picked up as an injury replacement for Devdutt Padikkal for INR 1 crore.

Devdutt Padikkal will miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury. Agarwal return to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, for whom he played between 2011 and 2013. He was previously the captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Varun Aaron on Mayank Agarwal returning to RCB

“He was the captain of a side I think four years ago and I think not getting picked up in an action is going to be a huge shocker for him. So he’s gonna come in hungry, wanting to contribute and again he is playing for RCB. He has not played for RCB for a long time and we know all the Bangalore boys when they come back to RCB, they do very well,” Aaron said on ESPNCricinfo’s TimeOut show.

He gave the example of Devdutt Padikkal, who had been released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2022. He then had stints with Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) before returning to RCB for INR 2 crore. In IPL 2025, Padikkal scored 247 runs from 10 matches at a strike-rate of 150.61 before being ruled out due to injury.

“Devdutt Padikkal is a big example, and I really think it might be one of those turnaround seasons for him. Also, he has the cushion of two games which are not very high pressure. So, he can just get a rhythm of things and not try to do anything fancy,” added the former right-arm pacer.

ALSO READ:

RCB’s IPL 2025 season

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs and will now be eyeing to seal a top two spot. The Rajat Patidar-led side are currently in second place with 17 points from 12 matches. Their previous IPL match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was washed out due to rain in Bengaluru.

The three-time finalists will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Lucknow on Friday. The match was originally scheduled to take place in Bengaluru, but was shifted to Lucknow due to adverse weather conditions in the Garden City.

