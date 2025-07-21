He Was Picked Twice in the IPL, but Never Played…Now This Australian Is Mounting a Strong Case To Return to Punjab Kings After IPL 2026 Auction

He made his T20I comeback after 2023.

Ben Dwarshuis shone in the first T20I of the series against West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. The pacer took four wickets in the first innings of the match.

Ben Dwarshuis Bags Four Wickets as West Indies Fall Short of 200

With Australia bowling first in the match, they restricted West Indies to a total of 189-8 in their 20 overs. Ben Dwarshuis was among the pick of the bowlers in the innings as he helped the team by taking four wickets. He took the wickets of Roston Chase, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, and Jason Holder. Dwarshuis bowled four overs and went for 36 runs. At one stage, West Indies were cruising to score more than 200, but the pacer had other plans, as the wickets of Russell, Rutherford, and Holder were crucial in restricting them to less than 200, with all three wickets coming in the last over of his spell, which was the 19th over of the innings.

Australia won the match by three wickets as they chased down the target with seven balls to spare. Cameron Green, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Marsh, and Josh Inglis played small cameos that helped them chase down the target and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Ben Dwarshuis made a comeback in T20Is after 2023. Before the match against West Indies, he last played a T20I against India at Bengaluru. He made full use of the opportunity as the trio pace attack of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood has been rested for this series.

Ben Dwarshuis Impresses Across T20 Leagues Since 2024

Dwarshuis since 2024 has been doing very well in T20 across the world. In the 48 T20 matches he has played since then he has taken 64 wickets in the format. He has been taking wickets in every league he has been playing. Before this series he was playing in the T20 Blast 2025 for Worcestershire where he took 18 wickets in 13 matches. Previous to that in the Pakistan Super League he took six wickets in seven matches for Islamabad United. Earlier this in the 2024-25 Big Bash League he picked up 14 wickets in 11 matches for Sydney Sixers.

Batting Numbers Reflect Ben Dwarshuis’ All-Round Growth

Not only with the ball he has been contributing with the bat also as he improved a lot and can hit the ball long too. In the T20 Vitality Blast 2025 Dwarshuis scored 226 runs in 11 innings at an average of 45.20. In PSL 2025, he scored 102 runs in six innings at an average of 51, and in the 2024–25 Big Bash League, he scored 146 runs in eight innings at an average of 36.50. His strike rate also has been above 165 in these tournaments. So he has been a good contributor with his all round abilities since 2024.

Ben Dwarshuis Mounting a Strong Case to Return to Punjab Kings After IPL 2026 Auction

Dwarshuis could be one of the players to watch out for in the IPL 2026 auction which will be later this year. He was part of the 2018 Punjab Kings squad and also in 2021 was picked as a replacement of Chris Woakes but he could not get his chance to play in the IPL yet.

Maybe this could be the season where he might be picked again and could make his debut in the IPL and Punjab Kings could be one of the teams that might eye him as their head coach is also Ricky Ponting. They already have quite a few Australians in the squad so PBKS like to buy players from there as the coach is also Australian and having been part of them in 2018 maybe he could make a comeback in the upcoming season as he has been doing well across the other leagues.

