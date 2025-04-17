News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
heinrich klaasen gloves error ryan rickelton mi vs srh ipl 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 17, 2025

Why Heinrich Klaasen Gloves Denied SRH Ryan Rickelton Wicket in MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
heinrich klaasen gloves error ryan rickelton mi vs srh ipl 2025

A rare no-ball call under Law 27.3 led to a game-changing moment in the IPL 2025 clash between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In the seventh over of Mumbai Indians’ chase at Wankhede, Ryan Rickelton was dismissed after hitting Zeeshan Ansari straight to Pat Cummins at cover. SRH began celebrating what appeared to be a regulation dismissal — and a first IPL wicket for Ansari.

However, the on-field umpire soon signalled a no-ball after intervention from the fourth umpire. The reason: wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen’s gloves were positioned in front of the stumps at the point of contact between bat and ball.

Why Heinrich Klaasen Error Denied SRH Rickelton’s Wicket

The Rule: Law 27.3 – Position of the Wicketkeeper

According to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Laws of Cricket, specifically Law 27.3, a wicketkeeper is not permitted to be in front of the stumps before the ball touches the bat or the batter or passes the stumps.

Law 27.3.1:
The wicketkeeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker’s end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball either strikes the bat or person of the striker or passes the wicket at the striker’s end.

If the wicketkeeper breaches this rule, the delivery is declared a no-ball under Law 27.3.2, which states:

In the event of the wicketkeeper contravening this Law, the striker’s end umpire shall call and signal No ball.

Because Klaasen’s gloves were ahead of the stumps when the ball hit Rickelton’s bat, the delivery was deemed illegal. The batter was called back, the wicket was cancelled, and a free hit was awarded to Mumbai Indians.

ALSO READ:

This moment not only denied Zeeshan Ansari a debut wicket but also handed MI an extra scoring opportunity, potentially shifting momentum during a critical phase of the match.

While such instances are uncommon, they underline the level of scrutiny in modern cricket, especially with multiple cameras and a vigilant fourth umpire. SRH’s lapse served as a reminder that even minor positioning errors can lead to major consequences.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
MI vs SRH
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Related posts

suryakumar yadav abhishek sharma ipl 2025 mi vs srh

[WATCH] Suryakumar Yadav Checks Abhishek Sharma’s Pockets During MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash

Abhishek Sharma scored 40 off 28 balls in SRH's four-wicket loss
12:53 am
Samarnath Soory
‘Could Not Digest’: Mohammed Siraj Opens Up on CT 2025 Snub After Winning Consecutive POTMs in IPL 2025

‘Freedom Is Crucial’: Mohammed Siraj Explains How Champions Trophy Snub Helped Him Light Up IPL 2025

The Hyderabadi pacer is currently joint third in the wicket-takers list
12:15 am
Samarnath Soory
mumbai indians playoffs chances ipl 2025 how mi can qualify

Mumbai Indians Playoffs Chances: Can MI Still Qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoffs?

11:25 pm
CX Staff Writer
mi points table ipl 2025 can mumbai indians make playoffs qualification scenarios

MI Points Table Updated After SRH Win: Can Mumbai Indians Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs?

11:30 pm
CX Staff Writer
can srh still qualify playoffs srh points table position vs mi ipl 2025

Can SRH Still Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs? Explore Sunrisers Hyderabad Points Table Position After MI Loss

11:29 pm
CX Staff Writer
Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, Delhi Capitals Star Tristan Stubbs Idolises This India Star Batter

Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, Delhi Capitals Star Tristan Stubbs Idolises This India Star Batter

Stubbs was a revelation was last season in the DC outfit.
10:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.