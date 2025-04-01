Top 5 Highest Successful Run Chases in IPL History

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has produced some breathtaking run-chases over the years. Teams have often defied the odds to hunt down enormous targets, repeatedly raising the bar for the highest run chase in IPL history. As of the end of the IPL 2025 season, the record books highlight five particularly epic chases.

Below is a structured list of the top five highest successful run chases in IPL history, including the teams involved, target, final scores, year, venue, and the key performances that made these victories possible.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL 2024, Eden Gardens) – Target 262

Match Details

Eden Gardens, Kolkata – IPL 2024.

Punjab Kings won by 8 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batted first and amassed 261/6 in 20 overs, setting a daunting target of 262. Phil Salt and Sunil Narine hit half-centuries to power the KKR innings. In reply, Punjab Kings (PBKS) scored 262/2 in just 18.4 overs, completing the highest chase in IPL history.

Opener Prabhsimran Singh blasted a quick fifty to set the tone, and Jonny Bairstow anchored the chase with an unbeaten 108 runs. Middle-order hitter Shashank Singh provided fireworks with 68 off 28 balls, as PBKS stormed to victory with eight balls to spare.

This record-breaking chase is the highest run chase in IPL history. It is also the highest ever in T20 cricket. This amazing night saw a total of 523 runs scored.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab (IPL 2020, Sharjah) – Target 224

Match Details

Sharjah Cricket Stadium – IPL 2020.

Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets

Kings XI Punjab, now called Punjab Kings, scored 223 runs for 2 wickets while batting first. Mayank Agarwal hit a fast century, and KL Rahul added a solid 69 runs. Chasing a 224-run target, Rajasthan Royals achieved 226/6 to pull off a then-record chase.

The aggressive batting marked the Royals’ innings as Sanju Samson smashed 85 off 42 balls and captain Steve Smith hit 50 off 27. The most exciting moment came from Rahul Tewatia.

He started slow but hit 53 runs in 31 balls. This included five sixes in one over. Rajasthan won with three balls left.

This made it the highest chase in IPL history. It was a memorable run-fest in Sharjah.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL 2024, Eden Gardens) – Target 224

Match Details.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata – IPL 2024.

Rajasthan Royals won by 2 wickets

In a thrilling match just days before PBKS’s record chase, Kolkata Knight Riders scored 223 runs for 6 wickets. This was thanks to Sunil Narine’s first T20 century, where he made 109 runs.

Set 224 to win, Rajasthan Royals scored 224/8, clinching victory off the very last ball. The chase looked improbable when Rajasthan slid to 121/6, but a late blitz of 34 from 14 balls by Riyan Parag revived their hopes. The star of the night was Jos Buttler. He scored an unbeaten 107 runs from 60 balls.

He helped the Royals reach a record total. Buttler struck boundaries at will in a masterful display, ensuring Rajasthan matched the then-highest successful chase in IPL. The Royals won by 2 wickets on the last ball. Buttler’s great performance overshadowed Narine’s century.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (IPL 2021, Delhi) – Target 219

Match Details

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi – IPL 2021.

Mumbai Indians won by 4 wickets

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scored 218 runs for 4 wickets in their 20 overs. Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali both made strong half-centuries.

Ambati Rayudu played a quick innings, scoring 72 runs not out off just 27 balls. In response, Mumbai Indians (MI) chased down 219, finishing at 219/6 in a last-ball thriller.

All-rounder Kieron Pollard engineered the chase, blasting an unbeaten 87 runs (including 8 sixes). Pollard’s assault kept MI in the hunt despite the climbing run rate. Needing two runs off the final ball, Pollard held his nerve to secure the win.

This successful chase happened on the very last delivery. It became one of the most dramatic in IPL history. This win shows Mumbai’s strong reputation as a chasing team.

Rajasthan Royals vs Deccan Chargers (IPL 2008, Hyderabad) – Target 215

Match Details

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad – IPL 2008.

Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets.

In the first IPL season, Deccan Chargers scored 214 runs for 5 wickets. Andrew Symonds led the team with an amazing unbeaten 117. This was one of the first centuries in IPL history.

Rajasthan Royals chased 215 runs and scored 217/7. This was the first time a team chased over 200 runs in the IPL. Graeme Smith scored 71 runs, and Yusuf Pathan hit a quick 61 off 28 balls. The game came down to the final over with 17 runs needed.

Shane Warne, the captain of the Royals, had an amazing last over. He hit a four and two sixes in a row. He ended with 22 runs off just 9 balls.

A late cameo from Mohammad Kaif (34 off 16) also proved crucial. Rajasthan won the match with one ball left. They beat Symonds’ century and made history. This was the highest successful run chase in IPL for 12 years.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (IPL 2023, Jaipur) – Target 215

Match Details

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur – IPL 2023.

SRH won by four wickets

Rajasthan Royals put up 214/2, riding on Jos Buttler’s 95 (59) and Sanju Samson’s 66* (38). In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off one of the most dramatic victories in IPL history, finishing on 217/6 and winning the match off the final ball.

Abhishek Sharma (55 off 34) and Rahul Tripathi (47 off 29) got them close, but it was Glenn Phillips’ late assault — 25 off 7 balls — and Abdul Samad’s composed finish that sealed it. Samad hit a last-ball six off a free hit after a no-ball where was out, but got overturned, handing SRH a stunning win.

Rank Team Target Score Opponent Venue Season Result 1 Punjab Kings 262 262/2 (18.4) Kolkata Knight Riders Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2024 PBKS won by 8 wkts 2 Rajasthan Royals 224 226/6 (19.3) Kings XI Punjab Sharjah 2020 RR won by 4 wkts 3 Rajasthan Royals 224 224/8 (20.0) Kolkata Knight Riders Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2024 RR won by 2 wkts 4 Mumbai Indians 219 219/6 (20.0) Chennai Super Kings Arun Jaitley, Delhi 2021 MI won by 4 wkts 5 (tie) Sunrisers Hyderabad 215 217/6 (20.0) Rajasthan Royals Jaipur 2023 SRH won by 4 wkts 5 (tie) Rajasthan Royals 215 217/7 (19.5) Deccan Chargers Hyderabad 2008 RR won by 3 wkts

