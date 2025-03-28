News
Delhi Capitals DC vs LSG IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 28, 2025

‘Hit Every Ball Cleanly’ : Delhi Capitals Batter Explains Mindset That Helped Him In IPL 2025

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The youngster also hailed team mentor Kevin Pietersen for his inputs

Delhi Capitals DC vs LSG IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals were up against all odds in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) while chasing 210 in Visakhapatnam.

Ashutosh Sharma walked in 65/5 with the chase dovetailing at a rapid rate. Even the odds of predicting 99% win for LSG. The wickets kept tumbling at the other end, Ashutosh held on, waiting for a chance to strike back.

Ashutosh Sharma’s Onslaught Blows LSG Away

When it happened, LSG couldn’t believe what happened. Ashutosh led the fightback with Vipraj Nigam with a 53-run stand in just 22 balls as they turned the tables in DC’s favour.

The pressure was so much back on LSG that their captain Rishabh Pant missed a crucial stumping chance. Ashutosh sent every bowler scrambling as he slammed 66 not out off 31 balls and breathed new life into DC’s chase.

DC went from the dire situation of needing 62 runs off 30 balls at 148/6 to 204/9 by the 19th over. With the equation down to 6 runs from six balls, Ashutosh got back the strike from last man Mohit sharma and smashed Shahbaz Ahmed for a six to bring up a famous victory for Delhi Capitals.

When asked about his power-hitting philosophy, the former Punjab Kings allrounder kept it simple.

“I play a lot of cricket, especially batting. I enjoy it, so whenever I get a chance during a match, I try to bat well and for long periods. I also practice specifically with spinners. I just want to hit the ball on every delivery because, in a match, when my batting comes in such situations, I think about hitting the ball,” Ashutosh said during the JioStar – Delhi Capitals Press Room on Friday.

“This way, your perfection improves, and then when you get a chance, you hit the ball cleanly. You need to put everything into your muscle memory, and that’s how I work,” he added.

Bond With DC Mentor Kevin Pietersen

Ashutosh also discussed the bond he shares with England great and DC mentor Kevin Pietersen who is DC’s mentor for IPL 2025.

“Yes, it feels great to spend time with them, and whenever they share something during the net session, it’s really nice because they have been such great players and have played so much. Discussing their thoughts and asking them any questions is truly amazing,” he said.

Ashutosh Sharma
Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025

