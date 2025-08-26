How An Assurance Made By RCB To Cricket Australia Played A Big Part In IPL 2025 Win

The IPL title had almost slipped from their grasp had RCB not done this

When the IPL 2025 was suspended for a week on May 9 due to border tensions between India and Pakistan, it was believed that barely any overseas players would return. The playoffs qualification was on the edge and every team wished their star players would come back when the schedule was revised and venues were decided after a week.

For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the concern was to see Josh Hazlewood back in the match squad. When the players landed back home, Cricket Australia immediately made the announcement that it would defend all the players who didn’t want to go back to the IPL when it resumed.

How RCB managed to get back Josh Hazlewood for IPL 2025 playoffs after the suspension

Then came the multiple reports of Hazlewood being injured and was unlikely to play the remaining part of the season. They were the in-form team and Hazlewood was their key to a maiden title.

When it felt like their season was in jeopardy, in stepped RCB’s director of cricket Mo Bobat and head coach Andy Flower to convince CA to release their key pacer.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Bobat used his connections within CA to convince the Board that they would make sure the star was taken care of and be ready for the World Test Championship final against South Africa that would begin just a week after the IPL 2025 final.

Hazlewood returned to the playing XI for the Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings and claimed superb 3-21 to clear RCB’s path to the final. Even though his contribution was 1-54 in the final, Hazlewood’s haul of 22 wickets from 12 matches at superb average of 17 was the best for any RCB bowler in the tournament as they clinched their maiden title.

Had it not been for the management’s convincing powers, RCB would have lost their most crucial players and possibly the title.

RCB considered to buy Jofra Archer but chose Hazlewood at the auction

The report also revealed that Hazlewood could’ve gone somewhere else as RCB were mulling to get Jofra Archer in the auction. But Hazlewood previously appeared for the franchise in 2022 and 2023 which prompted them to go for the New South Wales man and get him for INR 12.5 crore, their costliest buy of the season.