News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
How Hardik Pandya Helped Trent Boult Finish Off a Run Chase for Mumbai Indians With the Bat in MLC 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

How Hardik Pandya Helped Trent Boult Finish Off a Run Chase for Mumbai Indians With the Bat in MLC 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 11, 2025
2 min read

Trent Boult stayed calm under pressure and finished the match with 22 not out from 13 balls.

How Hardik Pandya Helped Trent Boult Finish Off a Run Chase for Mumbai Indians With the Bat in MLC 2025

Trent Boult turned out to be the match-winner for MI New York as they beat San Francisco Unicorns in a close match during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 Eliminator at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. The game was shortened due to rain, and MI chased down a target of 132 with just two wickets left. Boult played a big role with both the ball and the bat.

Trent Boult Credits Hardik Pandya for the Bat He Used in the Chase

In a video shared by Nikhil Uttamchandani and MLC on Instagram, Boult showed the bat he used and pointed out that it belonged to Hardik Pandya. He even joked by asking, “Have you heard of Hardik Pandya?” as that bat was gifted to him by the MI captain.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nikhil Uttamchandani (@nikuttam)

Trent Boult Delivers with Bat and Ball to Rescue MI New York

MI New York were in trouble during the chase. After a solid start, they collapsed to 108 for 8 and still needed 24 runs from 18 balls. That is when Trent Boult stepped in. He smashed two big sixes off Hassan Khan in the 19th over — both over the long on. Boult stayed calm under pressure and finished the match with 22 not out from 13 balls.

Earlier, Boult also made an impact with the ball. He took the wickets of Tim Seifert and Jake Fraser-McGurk, with both catches taken by Quinton de Kock. Boult bowled four overs, gave away just 19 runs, and took two important wickets of dangerous batters. His economy rate of 4.80 was quite impressive.

MI New York March into Qualifier 2 of MLC 2025

MI New York had won the toss and chose to bowl first. Their bowlers did well and reduced the Unicorns to 62 for 7. A late fight from Xavier Bartlett and Brody Couch helped San Francisco reach 131, which was still a low score for a knockout game.

MI’s reply started well with Monank Patel and de Kock putting up 43 runs for the first wicket. But then the batting fell apart until Boult stepped up and finished the job.

Thanks to his performance and with the help of Hardik Pandya’s bat, Boult helped MI New York move into Qualifier 2. They will now face Texas Super Kings, and the winner will reach the MLC 2025 Final.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Hardik Pandya
MI New York
MLC 2025
Mumbai Indians
Trent Boult
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

latest ipl trade news before ipl 2026 auction

Latest IPL Trade News: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and More Linked to Potential Swaps Ft. CSK, KKR, RCB and SRH Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

3:31 pm
CX Staff Writer
Former KKR Star Shines in GSL 2025 Opener, Makes Strong Case for a Bid in IPL 2026 Auction

Former KKR Star Shines in GSL 2025 Opener, Makes Strong Case for a Bid in IPL 2026 Auction

He was named the Player of the Match.
11:51 am
Sagar Paul
lucknow super giants ipl 2025 ipl 2026 auction retention list

LSG Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely List Of Players Lucknow Super Giants Will Retain

LSG need some big changes ahead of IPL 2026 auction
9:14 am
Samarnath Soory

CSK Set To Build Fresh Squad At IPL 2026 Auction With Revamped Approach Around Key Retentions 

They finished at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table.
8:13 am
Sandip Pawar
3 Teams That Could Target Rahmanullah Gurbaz at IPL 2026 Auction if KKR Release Him

3 Teams That Could Target Rahmanullah Gurbaz at IPL 2026 Auction if KKR Release Him

Although he has shown glimpses of potential, he has not fully met expectations, having scored only 363 runs in 19 IPL matches.
6:02 pm
Sagar Paul
Punjab Kings Star Shines With All-Round Brilliance in MLC 2025, Strengthens Case for IPL 2026 Retention

Punjab Kings Star Shines With All-Round Brilliance in MLC 2025, Strengthens Case for IPL 2026 Retention

He has taken 18 wickets in 11 matches, making him the leading wicket-taker in the tournament currently.
11:54 am
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.