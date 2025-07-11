How Hardik Pandya Helped Trent Boult Finish Off a Run Chase for Mumbai Indians With the Bat in MLC 2025

Trent Boult stayed calm under pressure and finished the match with 22 not out from 13 balls.

Trent Boult turned out to be the match-winner for MI New York as they beat San Francisco Unicorns in a close match during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 Eliminator at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. The game was shortened due to rain, and MI chased down a target of 132 with just two wickets left. Boult played a big role with both the ball and the bat.

Trent Boult Credits Hardik Pandya for the Bat He Used in the Chase

In a video shared by Nikhil Uttamchandani and MLC on Instagram, Boult showed the bat he used and pointed out that it belonged to Hardik Pandya. He even joked by asking, “Have you heard of Hardik Pandya?” as that bat was gifted to him by the MI captain.

Trent Boult Delivers with Bat and Ball to Rescue MI New York

MI New York were in trouble during the chase. After a solid start, they collapsed to 108 for 8 and still needed 24 runs from 18 balls. That is when Trent Boult stepped in. He smashed two big sixes off Hassan Khan in the 19th over — both over the long on. Boult stayed calm under pressure and finished the match with 22 not out from 13 balls.

Earlier, Boult also made an impact with the ball. He took the wickets of Tim Seifert and Jake Fraser-McGurk, with both catches taken by Quinton de Kock. Boult bowled four overs, gave away just 19 runs, and took two important wickets of dangerous batters. His economy rate of 4.80 was quite impressive.

MI New York March into Qualifier 2 of MLC 2025

MI New York had won the toss and chose to bowl first. Their bowlers did well and reduced the Unicorns to 62 for 7. A late fight from Xavier Bartlett and Brody Couch helped San Francisco reach 131, which was still a low score for a knockout game.

MI’s reply started well with Monank Patel and de Kock putting up 43 runs for the first wicket. But then the batting fell apart until Boult stepped up and finished the job.

Thanks to his performance and with the help of Hardik Pandya’s bat, Boult helped MI New York move into Qualifier 2. They will now face Texas Super Kings, and the winner will reach the MLC 2025 Final.

