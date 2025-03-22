How Krunal Pandya Outfoxed Venkatesh Iyer With the Bouncer and Then Dismissed Him in the KKR vs RCB Game in IPL 2025

Krunal bowled an incredible spell, finishing with figures of 3 for 29 from his quota of four overs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) new signing Krunal Pandya put up a clinical display during the ongoing KKR vs RCB opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). The left-handed all-rounder bowled an incredible spell, finishing with figures of 3 for 29 from his quota of four overs.

Krunal managed to bag the big wickets of KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane, along with their INR 23.75 crore recruit Venkatesh Iyer and the sensational Rinku Singh.

Watch Krunal Pandya bounce Venkatesh Iyer & then dismissed him

It was specifically during the wicket of Venkatesh that Krunal displayed his cricketing acumen to outfox the Madhya Pradesh batter by creating doubt in his mind.

Krunal Pandya started with a short-pitched delivery that caught Venkatesh Iyer off guard, as he was not wearing a helmet. The bouncer strayed down the leg side, prompting Iyer to immediately call for a helmet. However, Krunal struck gold next ball by dismantling the stumps of the KKR vice-captain.

The decisive delivery was a flatter one and Venkatesh Iyer attempted to play a wristy shot. Unfortunately for him, the execution went awry, resulting in the ball deflecting onto his own stumps.

RCB make a strong comeback after an explosive start by KKR

Speaking about the match, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl first. KKR managed to get off to a flying start, posting 107 for 2 at the halfway mark, courtesy of fireworks from skipper Ajinkya Rahane (56 off 31) and Sunil Narine (44 off 26).

However, RCB bowlers showed strong character to pull themselves back into the contest while conceding just 67 runs and picking up 6 wickets in the second half of the KKR innings.

At the time of writing this report, KKR have just finished their innings with their scoreboard reading 174 for 8 in 20 overs.

