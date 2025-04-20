How Lifting Ban On Saliva Helped RCB Pacers In IPL 2025 Clash Against Punjab Kings

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood gave away just 28 runs from the last four overs

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been at the forefront of introducing new things to the game since its inception. While success of rules like the Impact Player have been debatable, it has helped create a new eco system of T20 leagues and increased importance of player analysis.

For the 2025 season, the league has introduced the usage of DRS for height no-ball and wides for teams. While that has contributed to extending the innings’ time by a little, it has also eliminated the gripes teams would have with the umpires’ decisions.

Saliva Ban Lifted In IPL 2025

They have also brought back an age-old practice to the post-pandemic world by lifting the ban on saliva to shine the ball. The International Cricket Council had banned saliva in cricket matches during the pandemic as teams began using sweat or other means to shine the new ball to aid lateral movement.

The effect of it has been clear as pacers have found it more convenient to use saliva. Gujarat Titans’ Mohammed Siraj, who has claimed 11 wickets from seven matches, expressed delight at being able to use saliva again.

“Now that the rule has come back, it is much better for the bowlers. If the ball tails a bit, there is a wicket. When saliva is not applied on the ball, it comes onto the bat easily. Even if the ball tails only a bit, there is a chance for bringing bowled and LBW dismissals into play,” Siraj said after his match-winning spell of 4-17 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Reverse Swing For RCB Pacers vs PBKS

Ahead of Sunday’s match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings (PBKS) Bhuvneshwar Kumar said he was just informed by the coaches he could use saliva again.

“I forgot that I can use saliva. Yesterday when the (team) staff told me, I didn’t know that I have to use it. I am not sure if it will help or not, but now that I remember, definitely in tomorrow’s match (vs PBKS), I will put some saliva and see if it helps or not,” the veteran said.

Turns out, it had a big impact for Bhuvneshwar and his RCB teammate Josh Hazlewood as well as they bowled 15 dots out of their 48 balls and gave away just 28 runs in the last four overs of the innings. As a result, PBKS were restricted to 157/6 in 20 overs.

“Bhuvi and Hazlewood were getting the ball to reverse. They barely bowled a bad ball those last 24 balls. With the saliva on the ball allowed now, the ball is reversing this season towards the end. We should have ramped them or played some innovative shots,” Punjab batter Shashank Singh revealed while on the mic with the broadcasters.

Currently, seven of the top ten wicket-taker in IPL 2025 are pacers having claimed a total of 81 wickets so far.

