How Much Should Owners Interfere in Franchise and Player Performances? Former SRH, RCB Player Opines

The recent conversations between LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka and captain Rishabh Pant has kicked up the debate.

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Siddharth Kaul felt that Indian Premier League (IPL) team owners should have cricket-specific conversations with their players behind closed doors.

Recounting his experiences talking to SRH co-owner Kavya Maran, Kaul said that he had always felt comfortable and relieved that he was better acquainted with co-owner Kavery Kalanithi.

“In all these years when I was played, she has always been nice to me. She never made me feel like I was talking to an owner. I used to visit the Saibaba temple near the team hotel in Hyderabad and sometimes I used to find her mother there. So, in a way I was more acquainted with (Kavery Kalanithi) ma’am,” Kaul told Cricxtasy in an exclusive chat.

What Happened With KL Rahul At LSG Was Unnecessary

Kaul had spent five seasons at SRH and made 43 appearances in the IPL. He felt that he had never faced a situation like the Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) captains, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, had with owner Sanjiv Goenka.

Goenka’s heated argument with Rahul last season resulted in the Karnataka batter leaving the franchise for Delhi Capitals (DC). He had said that the moment being captured by broadcasting cameras affected the team’s morale.

This season, Pant was also seen having similar conversations with Goenka after defeats to DC and Punjab Kings.

“I can’t comment on other people’s personal agendas because it’s their perspective if they think they own a player because they bid for them in the auction. If I was an owner and had to say something to my player, I will do that in a closed room. I won’t do that out in the open where there are 36 cameras zooming in on you,” Kaul said.

“Whatever happened between Rahul bhai and the owner during that time, was unnecessary. But, I think you are ambitious about your team and want them to win, sometimes that frustration could come out. But if you want some TRP or something else, you can definitely go ahead with these,” Kaul added.

Siddharth Kaul On IPL Team Owners

When asked whether coaching staff, owners and players should step out of their role, Kaul had a simple reply.

“Its very simple that if you as an owner have hired coaches to do the coaching, then let them do their job. If it was a player and he’s saying something to me, I would deal with it on the ground, but if it is an owner then I would ask to step inside a room to discuss the issue. I would hope that owners do not interfere with cricket-specific things because it’s the coach’s job. But if there is an owner who was an international player and has won World Cups, then the players should listen to their advice,” he said.

However, the Punjab pacer felt that owners may talk to players at a certain point, but not during the season.

“I also feel owners should talk to the players and give feedback, but once the season is over. Then they can give feedback, discuss if they are staying or leaving or inquire about mental and physical well-being,” he said.

