How Sanju Samson Trade to CSK Could Impact Retention List 2026

CSK are set to let go of Ravindra Jadeja.

The Sanju Samson trade to CSK is the talk of the town as the Rajasthan Royals batter is said to be certain to move to Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. This would have a ripple effect on quite a few things, including the CSK retention list 2026.

As per the latest reports, Sanju Samson trade to CSK is almost finalised, with the move of Ravindra Jadeja to Rajasthan Royals. The only thing that remains to be seen is which other player will move to RR between Sam Curran and Matheesha Pathirana.

What Sanju Samson Trade To CSK Brings

Sanju Samson trade to CSK has been in talks for a long time, and it is finally coming to fruition. The Kerala wicketkeeper batter has had a fallout of sorts with Rajasthan Royals and was expected to be released anyway. But with a direct trade, CSK will not have to compete with other teams in the IPL 2026 auction. In a mini auction, Samson would go for more than INR 18 crore.

In Samson, CSK will have another superstar wicketkeeper. With MS Dhoni in his last run, securing Samson benefits the franchise immensely. Samson is 30 years of age, and can play for at least six more years. Despite doubts over his current form and age, he has a lot to offer. Not only can he bat anywhere in the line-up, but Samson also has decent tactical acumen.

On the brand value front, CSK have lacked star power apart from Dhoni. Samson has a huge following, and they will not have to worry about the brand value once Dhoni calls time.

ALSO READ:

How The Trade Affects CSK Retention List 2026

By finalising this Sanju Samson trade, Chennai Super Kings will get a top-quality Indian wicketkeeper. But they have to let go of one of their key all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja. CSK also have to give up Sam Curran or Matheesha Pathirana.

This impacts the CSK retention list as they have to rethink their strategy and requirements. With one left-arm spin all-rounder out, they would now want to keep Rachin Ravindra. The New Zealander is nowhere near the bowler Jadeja is but offers a similar option.

Losing Pathirana or Curran also means they can not let go of Jamie Overton, who had a possibility of being amongst the CSK released players 2026. Overton offers a decent bowling option and a lower-order hitter.

CSK could also have second thoughts about releasing Deepak Hooda and Vijay Shankar. These two Indian all-rounders were below average in the last season and were almost certain to miss out on the CSK retention list 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.