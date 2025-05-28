How Will Mumbai Indians Balance Playing XI in IPL 2025 Eliminator vs GT if Deepak Chahar is Absent?

While nothing is official yet, there are rumours that Deepak Chahar could miss Mumbai Indians' Eliminator against Gujarat Titans.

Pacer Deepak Chahar has had a history of injuries in his cricketing career and his latest setback is a hamstring injury during IPL 2025. The Mumbai Indians speedster suffered the injury during an IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings on May 26 while bowling. He received some treatment from the physio before leaving the field.

While nothing is official yet, there are rumours that Deepak Chahar could miss Mumbai Indians’ Eliminator against Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur on Friday (May 30). The 32-year-old has taken 11 wickets from 14 matches for Mumbai Indians so far this season. However, if he does miss the Eliminator on Friday, there could be concerns regarding the team’s playing XI combination.

How MI could balance playing XI without Deepak Chahar

Should Deepak Chahar be absent for Mumbai Indians’ game against Gujarat Titans on Friday, the five-time champions could look at England pacer Richard Gleeson as an option. Richard Gleeson was signed by Mumbai Indians for INR 1 Richard Gleeson played for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20 2025, where he took 14 wickets from 13 matches.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape reached the final of SA20 2025, wherein they lost to MI Cape Town. Gleeson finished that match with figures of 2/22 from four overs. The right-arm pacer has played six T20Is for England since making his debut in 2022 and taken nine wickets.

MI’s IPL 2025 league stage summary

Mumbai Indians finished the league stage in fourth place with 16 points from 14 matches. The Hardik Pandya-led side were off to a shaky start in the tournament, winning just one out of their first five matches.

However, they went on to win six of their seven matches to put them on course for a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs. They qualified for the playoffs with a 59-run win over Delhi Capitals in their penultimate league stage match at Wankhede Stadium last week. They will take on Gujarat Titans who finished in third place with 18 points from 14 matches.

