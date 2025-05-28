‘Humiliation For Bowler..’ – Ashwin Slams Rishabh Pant For Not Standing By Digvesh Rathi After Non-striker End Run Out in IPL 2025

LSG skipper decided against reviewing the controversial dismissal.

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has slammed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant for not standing by spinner Digvesh Rathi during the IPL 2025 game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday. Digvesh Singh Rathi seemingly “ran out” Jitesh Sharma who had stepped out of the crease at the non-striker’s end.

Ashwin on why Pant was wrong to withdraw appeal

While Digvesh wanted to go for the review, Rishabh Pant decided against doing so. Nevertheless, the on-field umpires sent it to the third umpire for a check, and it was deemed to be Not Out. “Digvesh Rathi landed on his front foot and Jitesh Sharma was inside his crease. So, in all technical possibilities this is not out. After hitting the stumps, Michael Gough asked Digvesh Rathi whether he was appealing, and not ‘are you sure’.

“Digvesh said yes, he is appealing and approached the third umpire. The third umpire said that he has crossed his delivery stride, the batsman is inside the crease, I have a decision-Not Out,” Ashwin told journalist Vimal Kumar during a show on the former’s YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat.

“Now, what happened? The commentators on air said that “Rishabh Pant has withdrawn the appeal. What an amazing act of sportsmanship”. Come on yaar, let’s grow out of this. Rishabh Pant is a fantastic cricketer. He scored his century in 61 balls, made 118 runs, fabulous, fabulous knock. I don’t think this will be the first, don’t think this will be the last.”

“Rishabh Pant will go on to do great things on the cricket field. I’m looking forward to the England Test series to see how he will bat. I’m a huge fan of Rishabh Pant,” added the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder.

‘Stop this vilification’: Ravichandran Ashwin



Ashwin, however, felt that Rishabh Pant should have backed the bowler and opined that Digvesh was humiliated. “But a captain’s job is to back his players and not make a bowler look small. Let’s stop this vilification of that youngster in front of crores and crores of people. Do we do that to anyone else? Why make a bowler look small?,” he questioned.

“It’s actually a humiliation. What happens is that a bowler feels so small that he won’t do this anymore and people in the comments section will say ‘don’t do that’. Why? Why shouldn’t you do that? It is actually not a rule. The batsman taking an extra step gives them an opportunity to complete two runs. There wasn’t any need in withdrawing the appeal. According to cricket laws, if the third umpire says it’s not out, it’s not out,” explained the 38-year-old.

Jitesh Sharma went on to play a game-defining role with an unbeaten 85 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down 228 with six wickets to spare. Jitesh shared an unbeaten 107-run stand with Mayank Agarwal (41) for the fifth wicket.

The win means that Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 at Mullanpur on Thursday.

