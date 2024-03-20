'If you have so much firepower...' - Aakash Chopra's suggestion for Delhi Capitals heading into IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals have been bolstered by the return of their captain Rishabh Pant in IPL 2024. Pant suffered a car accident in December 2022, after which he was out of competitive cricket. He missed many important tournaments in between like IPL 2023, ODI World Cup 2023, and multiple Test series.

With the return of Pant, Capitals look strong in the batting department. With David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, and Mitchell Marsh likely to be the top three, Pant is likely to be slotted at No. 4. This forms an exciting top four and can be dangerous for any opposition bowling attack.

Aakash Chopra's suggestion for Delhi Capitals' batting order

Former India opener Aakash Chopra suggested Delhi Capitals to go after the bowling and adopt an aggressive approach. He believed that DC should use their batting firepower to great effect and play with an attacking mindset.

"What will be this team's strategy? Absolutely go hammer and tongs when they come to bat. Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs should hit fours and sixes. They should keep hitting. If you have so much firepower, use it properly," Chopra explained.

He also noted that Capitals have a potent bowling unit which is capable of picking up wickets at any stage of the game.

"When I look at their bowling, they have wicket-taking spinners and fast bowlers. Khaleel Ahmed is a wicket-taker with the new ball, Mukesh Kumar picks up wickets with the old ball, Kuldeep Yadav is a wicket-taker, and Axar Patel is a very decent wicket-taker in T20s. Whichever fifth bowler plays, it should not be an issue," he added.

The renowned commentator also predicted Delhi Capitals' first-choice playing XI for their opening game of IPL 2024. He backed Anrich Nortje to be the only overseas quick.

"You will play Prithvi Shaw for sure and will get David Warner to open alongside him. Mitchell Marsh at No. 3, what is the point in getting him to bat any lower? So Rishabh Pant at No. 4. Then you will play Tristan Stubbs. You have Shai Hope as well but he is a top-four batter and I am unable to create a place for him in the top four," Chopra said.

"Then you might say that you will play either Lalit Yadav or Kumar Kushagra, who was kept as a backup along with Abhishek Porel if Rishabh Pant doesn't keep. Then Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed," Chopra added.

Delhi Capitals will begin its IPL 2024 campaign against Punjab Kings at Mullanpur on March 23. The stadium at Mullanpur will be making its maiden appearance in the IPL.

