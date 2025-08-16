Ignored by Delhi Capitals, But Recommended By Gujarat Titans Star For IPL, TNPL Sensation Is Ready For IPL 2026 Auction

The youngster has taken on the likes of Varun Chakravarthy and R Ashwin with ease
Left-handed batter Tushar Raheja has generated a buzz following his exploits in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 with Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans. The 24-year-old averaged a whopping 61 while batting at a strike rate of 185 for his tally of 488 runs from just nine games.
His run-scoring spree also included five fifties which included a stunning 77 off 46 balls in the INPL 2025 final against Dindigul Dragons led by Ravichandran Ashwin. Raheja and his opening partner Amit Satvik added 121 in just 10.3 overs in the summit clash as IDTT posted a massive total of 220/5 which laid the foundation for their 118-run win.
In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Raheja revealed that he had attended trials for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings but couldn’t get through.
“Being amongst Hemang Badani, Rahul Dravid and other Indian cricketers gives you a lot of confidence, which I’ve tried to carry into this season,” Raheja told ESPNCricinfo.
ALSO READ:
His IDTT captain R Sai Kishore has deemed Raheja now fit for the biggest league, specifically pointing out his prowess while facing spin.
“Tushar [Raheja] is a good timer of the ball and can read various lengths easily. The main reason for his success is that he plays the ball and not the bowler. He is ready for IPL,” Sai Kishore had told the broadcasters during TNPL 2025.
Thanks to Raheja’s hitting ability, Ashwin and Varun Chakravarthy ended with run rates above nine in the final.
His recent exploits could also lead to more opportunities in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with Tamil Nadu for whom he has played two T20s and six List-A matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
However, he doesn’t want the tag of a white-ball specialist and wants to play for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy. The youngster is yet to make his First-Class debut.
“I am working hard on my red-ball game as well. I don’t want to be just branded as a white-ball only player. I know I have the game for the red-ball format as well,” Raheja said.
After a middling 2025 season, Delhi Capitals would be expecting to sign a left-handed opener for IPL 2026 and will be looking at Raheja before the auction. Lucknow Super Giants will also keep tracking the left-hander as he can bat in the top order as they mull over retention of Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh for the next season.