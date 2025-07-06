News
‘I’m Fed Up of Watching Him Bat’ – Shubman Gill’s Record-Breaking Test Match Haul Has Upset Former England Player Marcus Trescothick
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘I’m Fed Up of Watching Him Bat’ – Shubman Gill’s Record-Breaking Test Match Haul Has Upset Former England Player

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 6, 2025
3 min read

He scored 269 runs in the first innings and followed it up with 161 in the second.

‘I’m Fed Up of Watching Him Bat’ – Shubman Gill’s Record-Breaking Test Match Haul Has Upset Former England Player Marcus Trescothick

Shubman Gill has been in amazing form with the bat in the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Leading India as captain, he scored 269 runs in the first innings and followed it up with 161 in the second. His total of 430 runs has put India in a strong position to win the match, as they now need only seven wickets on the final day. This could be Gill’s first win as Test captain.

Shubman Gill Creates Test Cricket History with Massive Run Haul

Gill also made history by becoming the first player in Test cricket to score a double century and a score of over 150 in the same match. In the long history of over two thousand five hundred Test matches, only one player has scored more runs in a single match, and that was Graham Gooch.

Marcus Trescothick Hails Shubman Gill’s Special Performance in Edgbaston Test

England batting coach Marcus Trescothick could not hide his frustration and admiration for Shubman Gill after his incredible performance in the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Speaking to BBC, Trescothick said that although he usually enjoys watching good batting, watching Gill score so many runs had become tiring because of how dominant he was. He called Gill’s effort brilliant, especially in this Test where he scored nearly 250 in the first innings and then added another 150 in the second.

Trescothick felt that very few players in the history of the game have managed to score so many runs in a single Test match. He praised Gill for his hard work, focus, physical fitness, and skill with the bat. According to him, such a performance deserves a lot of respect and appreciation, and Gill had clearly shown why he is one of the best young players in the world right now.

“Well, I’m fed up of watching him bat really. As much as I like watching batters get runs, he’s played brilliantly well, superbly well in in both games. But in particular this game here getting sort of 250 and then, you know, another 150. You know, that’s that’s pretty special. The volume of runs, it’s not many people have done that. So you got to admire his sort of dedication, his concentration, his fitness and his skill level to come out and do it. So, it’s got to be well played,” Marcus Trescothick said.

ALSO READ:

Players with the Most Runs in a Single Test Match

PlayerRunsOppositionGroundDate
Graham Gooch456IndiaLord’s26 Jul 1990
Shubman Gill430England Birmingham2 Jul 2025
Mark Taylor 426Pakistan Peshawar 15 Oct 1998
Kumar Sangakkara424BangladeshChattogram4 Feb 2014
Brian Lara400England St John’s10 Apr 2004
Greg Chappell380New ZealandWellington1 Mar 1974
Matthew Hayden 380ZimbabweW.A.C.A9 Oct 2003
Andrew Sandham375West IndiesKingston3 Apr 1930
Brian Lara 375England St John’s16 Apr 1994
Mahela Jayawardene374South Africa Colombo (SSC)27 Jul 2006

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

