‘I’m Fed Up of Watching Him Bat’ – Shubman Gill’s Record-Breaking Test Match Haul Has Upset Former England Player

He scored 269 runs in the first innings and followed it up with 161 in the second.

Shubman Gill has been in amazing form with the bat in the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Leading India as captain, he scored 269 runs in the first innings and followed it up with 161 in the second. His total of 430 runs has put India in a strong position to win the match, as they now need only seven wickets on the final day. This could be Gill’s first win as Test captain.

Shubman Gill Creates Test Cricket History with Massive Run Haul

Gill also made history by becoming the first player in Test cricket to score a double century and a score of over 150 in the same match. In the long history of over two thousand five hundred Test matches, only one player has scored more runs in a single match, and that was Graham Gooch.

Marcus Trescothick Hails Shubman Gill’s Special Performance in Edgbaston Test

England batting coach Marcus Trescothick could not hide his frustration and admiration for Shubman Gill after his incredible performance in the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Speaking to BBC, Trescothick said that although he usually enjoys watching good batting, watching Gill score so many runs had become tiring because of how dominant he was. He called Gill’s effort brilliant, especially in this Test where he scored nearly 250 in the first innings and then added another 150 in the second.

Trescothick felt that very few players in the history of the game have managed to score so many runs in a single Test match. He praised Gill for his hard work, focus, physical fitness, and skill with the bat. According to him, such a performance deserves a lot of respect and appreciation, and Gill had clearly shown why he is one of the best young players in the world right now.

“Well, I’m fed up of watching him bat really. As much as I like watching batters get runs, he’s played brilliantly well, superbly well in in both games. But in particular this game here getting sort of 250 and then, you know, another 150. You know, that’s that’s pretty special. The volume of runs, it’s not many people have done that. So you got to admire his sort of dedication, his concentration, his fitness and his skill level to come out and do it. So, it’s got to be well played,” Marcus Trescothick said.

Players with the Most Runs in a Single Test Match

Player Runs Opposition Ground Date Graham Gooch 456 India Lord’s 26 Jul 1990 Shubman Gill 430 England Birmingham 2 Jul 2025 Mark Taylor 426 Pakistan Peshawar 15 Oct 1998 Kumar Sangakkara 424 Bangladesh Chattogram 4 Feb 2014 Brian Lara 400 England St John’s 10 Apr 2004 Greg Chappell 380 New Zealand Wellington 1 Mar 1974 Matthew Hayden 380 Zimbabwe W.A.C.A 9 Oct 2003 Andrew Sandham 375 West Indies Kingston 3 Apr 1930 Brian Lara 375 England St John’s 16 Apr 1994 Mahela Jayawardene 374 South Africa Colombo (SSC) 27 Jul 2006

