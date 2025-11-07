India Domestic Stars in CSK Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction — Who’s Likely In and Who’s Out?

CSK struggled in the IPL 2025, finishing at the bottom.

The CSK retention list is likely to be a matter of curiosity ahead of the IPL 2026 auction as the franchise looks to hit a reset button. Chennai Super Kings had a disastrous campaign in the previous season, finishing at the bottom of the table.

Five-time champions could win only four games in the tournament. Their mega auction recruits didn’t work and were among the major reasons behind the wooden spoon. CSK had acquired quite a few Indian players, who failed to deliver, while some managed to do well. Here we take a look at which Indians could be in the CSK released players 2026.

CSK Retention List Before IPL 2026 — Which Indian Players Could Make The Cut?

The top India players from the previous season are likely to be there in the CSK retention list unless the franchise makes a shocking call. These names include Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, and MS Dhoni. As for the other Indian domestic players, some made a big impression while others are set to be released. Here’s a look at the likely Indian domestic players in the Chennai Super Kings retention list:

Ayush Mhatre – The young sensation came in as a replacement in the middle of the IPL 2025 and took the world by storm. He smashed 240 runs from seven innings at an incredible strike rate of 189. Given his age and potential, he will be in the CSK retention list.

– The young sensation came in as a replacement in the middle of the IPL 2025 and took the world by storm. He smashed 240 runs from seven innings at an incredible strike rate of 189. Given his age and potential, he will be in the CSK retention list. Anshul Kamboj – The right-arm pacer had to wait for his opportunity in the previous season. He ended up as one of their better pacers and will be retained ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

– The right-arm pacer had to wait for his opportunity in the previous season. He ended up as one of their better pacers and will be retained ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Urvil Patel – A wicketkeeper batter who can bat in the middle order, Urvil Patel is a promising talent. He played only three games after coming in as a replacement but struck at a strike rate of 212.

– A wicketkeeper batter who can bat in the middle order, Urvil Patel is a promising talent. He played only three games after coming in as a replacement but struck at a strike rate of 212. Khaleel Ahmed – The left-arm pacer has enough experience up his sleeve and was a decent performer in the last edition. He took 15 wickets in the season at an economy of 9.57.

– The left-arm pacer has enough experience up his sleeve and was a decent performer in the last edition. He took 15 wickets in the season at an economy of 9.57. Vansh Bedi – The youngster was unfortunate to get injured just when CSK were shifting their focus to bringing in fresh faces. He was ruled out, but he is rated highly and should be in the CSK retained players 2026.

Who Will Be In CSK Released Players 2026 Among Indians?

Chennai Super Kings had multiple underperforming Indian players in the last season. The franchise will look to offload those players to rebuild their squad for the next season. Check out the likely Indians in the CSK released players 2026:

Vijay Shankar – The veteran India all-rounder wasn’t at his best in the previous season and is unlikely to be in the CSK retention list. He made just 118 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 129.

– The veteran India all-rounder wasn’t at his best in the previous season and is unlikely to be in the CSK retention list. He made just 118 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 129. Rahul Tripathi – CSK had big hopes from Rahul Tripathi, whom they brought in for INR 4.20 crore. He was given a top-order spot but could not live up to the expectations. Tripathi could manage only 55 runs from five innings before getting dropped.

– CSK had big hopes from Rahul Tripathi, whom they brought in for INR 4.20 crore. He was given a top-order spot but could not live up to the expectations. Tripathi could manage only 55 runs from five innings before getting dropped. Deepak Hooda – Another experienced player CSK banked on but could not produce the results. In five innings, he could score only 31 runs and was dropped. Expect him in the CSK released players 2026.

– Another experienced player CSK banked on but could not produce the results. In five innings, he could score only 31 runs and was dropped. Expect him in the CSK released players 2026. Gurjapneet Singh – The seam bowler did not get a game and was later ruled out with an injury.

– The seam bowler did not get a game and was later ruled out with an injury. Mukesh Choudhary – The left-arm pacer was expensive in the limited opportunities he had due to fitness concerns.

Apart from these, Shreyas Gopal, RS Ghosh, C Andre Siddarth, and Shaik Rasheed are also likely to miss out on the CSK retention list ahead of the mini auction.

