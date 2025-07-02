News
Kanishk Chouhan is having a quality time and getting good exposure to alien conditions to develop his game.
India U19 All-Rounder Set To Garner Big Interest in IPL 2026 Auction After Sizzling Performance on England Tour

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 2, 2025
He is having a quality time and getting good exposure to alien conditions to develop his game.

Kanishk Chouhan is having a quality time and getting good exposure to alien conditions to develop his game.

The ongoing India U-19 squad in England has several quality young talents who are ready to showcase their superior skill sets on the grandest stage. One such talent is Kanishk Chouhan, who has impressed with both bat and ball in the initial two games of the Youth ODI series.

In the first fixture, Kanishk snared three wickets while conceding only 20 runs in his ten-over spell, dismissing Joseph Moores, Ralphie Albert, and James Minto. His spell ensured England U-19 could only score 174 in the first innings, a target India chased down easily in 24 overs, even though Kanishk didn’t get to bat.

Then, in the next game, his all-round version came to the fore, as Kanishk scored a quickfire 45 in the first innings to propel India U-19 to a fighting 290. Later, he also took a solitary wicket by dismissing Rocky Flintoff and conceded 41 runs in ten overs to cap off another fruitful outing, even if India U-19 didn’t win.

ALSO READ:

He was also impressive in the practice game before the series against the Young Lions Invitational XI, where he scored 79 runs in 67 deliveries, including five boundaries and as many maximums, at a strike rate of 117.91. Overall, he is having a quality time and getting good exposure to alien conditions to develop his game.

Kanishk Chouhan might garner big interest in the IPL 2026 auction

IPL teams will have an eye on Kanishk Chouhan, and a few will be looking to include him in the IPL 2026 auction. He might be in popular demand, especially after proving his worth in overseas conditions, even if it’s an age-group tournament.

There are several reasons why franchises would want to include him, and the biggest one is his ability to contribute with both bat and ball. While the impact player rule has reduced the value of all-rounders, Kanishk is someone who is equally capable in both departments, and such players will always be in demand.

Another thing going in his favour is his age, for Kanishk is still young and can be a long-term investment for any team in the league. Teams often want to get the best young talent and nurture them to turn them into match-winners.

He will only improve from here on, and his progress will be rapid in a highly competitive environment like the IPL. It won’t be a surprise if he gets a big bid in the next auction and establishes himself as one of the mainstays in the coming seasons.

India U-19
IPL 2026 Auction
Kanishk Chouhan
