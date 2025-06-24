News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
India U19 vs England Youth Side Update: CSK, Rajasthan Royals Youngsters Struggle, All-Rounder Kanishk Chouhan Shines in 400-Plus Total
indian-premier-league-ipl

India U19 vs England Youth Side Update: CSK, Rajasthan Royals Youngsters Struggle, All-Rounder Kanishk Chouhan Shines in 400-Plus Total

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 24, 2025
2 min read
India U19 vs England Youth Side Update: CSK, Rajasthan Royals Youngsters Struggle, All-Rounder Kanishk Chouhan Shines in 400-Plus Total

The India U19 side locked horns against the England Youth side earlier today (June 24) in a 50-over warm-up game ahead of the main five-match ODI series, which begins on June 27.

Team captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting talent Ayush Mhatre alongside Rajasthan Royals (RR) sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi were the biggest names in the lineup. However, both players failed to display their mettle, departing for scores of 1(3) and 17(13) respectively. Notably, the duo was a revelation in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) earlier this year with their fearless and audacious batting.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Speaking about the game, India were reduced to 91 for 5 at one stage but the duo of Rahul Kumar 75(63) & Kanishk Chouhan 79(64) registered a big 142-run stand for the sixth wicket to make amends for the previous setbacks. It was then wicketkeeper Harvansh Pangalia, who slammed an unbeaten 103* (52) to propel the scoreboard to a big total of 444/9 in 50 overs.

ALSO READ:

India U19 tour of England complete fixtures

After the five-match white-ball series, the India U19 team will also play two multiday (4-day) matches in red-ball, which will start from July 12. Check full fixtures below.

ODI Schedule

1st ODI: June 27; Hove
2nd ODI: June 30; Northampton
3rd ODI: July 2; Northampton
4th ODI: July 5; Worcester
5th ODI: July 7; Worcester

Test schedule

1st Test: July 12-15; Beckenham
2nd Test: July 20-23; Chelmsford

India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (Vice-Captain & WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R. S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Anmoljeet Singh, D. Deepesh, Naman Pushpak.

Standby Players: Vedant Trivedi, Vikalp Tiwari, Alankrith Rapole (WK)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Ayush Mhatre
CSK
Rajasthan Royals
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Glenn Maxwell Punjab Kings CSK RCB GT Liam Livingstone IPL 2026 auction IPL 2025

3 Teams That Could Target Glenn Maxwell At IPL 2026 Auction If PBKS Release Him

Glenn Maxwell scored just 48 runs in 7 innings at an average of 8.00.
7:28 pm
Aditya Ighe
Michael Bracewell MI New York San Francisco Unicorns MLC 2025

Mumbai Indians Player’s DRS Review Blunder Off Clean Bowled In MLC 2025 Leaves Fans In Splits

MI New York have lost four out of their five games in 2025 Major Cricket League (MLC) season.
3:48 pm
Aditya Ighe
mumbai indians mi ipl 2026 auction targets released players

Likely Mumbai Indians Retained and Released Players List Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction: MI Target Players

3:33 pm
CX Staff Writer
Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royal Chennai Super Kings Kerala Cricket League IPL 2025 Vignesh Puthur Sachin Baby

Amidst Speculation of IPL 2026 Trade to CSK, Sanju Samson Set To Turn Up in Kerala Cricket League

He was the brand ambassador of Kerala Cricket League last year.
1:51 pm
Aditya Ighe
Kieron Pollard Mumbai Indians

Former Mumbai Indians Star Makes History, Becomes First Ever To Play In 700 T20 Matches

He has smashed 13,634 runs with an average of 31.34 runs as well. He has also scalped 326 wickets with an economy of 8.26.
12:41 pm
Ashish Satyam
Monank Patel IPL 2026 Auction

Who Is Monank Patel, the Gujarat-Born USA Skipper Who Could Be in the Radar of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 Auction?

In 2014, Monank moved to the United States looking for better chances to play cricket.
12:17 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.