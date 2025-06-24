India U19 vs England Youth Side Update: CSK, Rajasthan Royals Youngsters Struggle, All-Rounder Kanishk Chouhan Shines in 400-Plus Total

The India U19 side locked horns against the England Youth side earlier today (June 24) in a 50-over warm-up game ahead of the main five-match ODI series, which begins on June 27.

Team captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting talent Ayush Mhatre alongside Rajasthan Royals (RR) sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi were the biggest names in the lineup. However, both players failed to display their mettle, departing for scores of 1(3) and 17(13) respectively. Notably, the duo was a revelation in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) earlier this year with their fearless and audacious batting.

Speaking about the game, India were reduced to 91 for 5 at one stage but the duo of Rahul Kumar 75(63) & Kanishk Chouhan 79(64) registered a big 142-run stand for the sixth wicket to make amends for the previous setbacks. It was then wicketkeeper Harvansh Pangalia, who slammed an unbeaten 103* (52) to propel the scoreboard to a big total of 444/9 in 50 overs.

India U19 tour of England complete fixtures

After the five-match white-ball series, the India U19 team will also play two multiday (4-day) matches in red-ball, which will start from July 12. Check full fixtures below.

ODI Schedule

1st ODI: June 27; Hove

2nd ODI: June 30; Northampton

3rd ODI: July 2; Northampton

4th ODI: July 5; Worcester

5th ODI: July 7; Worcester

Test schedule

1st Test: July 12-15; Beckenham

2nd Test: July 20-23; Chelmsford

India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (Vice-Captain & WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R. S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Anmoljeet Singh, D. Deepesh, Naman Pushpak.

Standby Players: Vedant Trivedi, Vikalp Tiwari, Alankrith Rapole (WK)

