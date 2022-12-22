IPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IPL mini-auction Live on TV in India and abroad, Date and Timings

The much-anticipated bidding war will witness all ten IPL franchises fighting it out to get their desired players and finalise their respective squads for IPL 2023.

After weeks of anticipation, the auction for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is upon us. The bidding war sees all ten IPL franchises aiming to refine and bolster their respective final squads after undergoing the critical retention and release process recently.

As many as 405 players will be going under the hammer as teams look to fill-up potential 87 spots, including 30 overseas names, to complete their maximum allowed roster of 25 picks after retaining a hefty part of their squad that played in IPL 2022.

The focus during the retention phase was for sides to maintain their core group and not to temper with the combinations too much, while also making room for some strong tactical inclusions in their first-choice XIs for the tournament ahead.

As is the norm for mid-cycle mini-auctions, teams will get to spend the remaining purse from their money spent on squad collection back in IPL 2022 auction with the addition of INR 5 crores allowed by the BCCI to each franchise.

Below is the purse-wise division of what each team is left with for the IPL 2023 mini-auction:

Lucknow Super Giants - INR 23.35 crores

Mumbai Indians - INR 20.55 crores

Chennai Super Kings - INR 20.45 crores

Gujarat Titans - INR 19.25 crores

Delhi Capitals - INR 19.45 crores

Sunrisers Hyderabad - INR 42.5 crores

Punjab Kings - INR 32.20 crores

Rajasthan Royals - INR 13.2 crores

Royal Challengers Bangalore - INR 8.75 crores

Kolkata Knight Riders - INR 7.05 crores

IPL 2023 auction: when will the IPL 2023 auction be held and where?

The auction for the IPL 2023 will be held in Kochi on Friday (December 23).

IPL 2023 auction: Where to watch IPL 2023 auction live on TV

The live telecast of the IPL 2023 mini-auction in India will be available on Star Sports Network, which still holds the TV rights for the biggest T20 league in the world. Below is the list of channels set to provide live telecast of the same outside the Indian territory:-

Australia: Fox Sports

UK: Sky Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ

USA: Willow TV

Pakistan: Ten Sports

South Africa: SuperSport

IPL 2023 Auction live streaming details

The IPL 2023 Auction will be live-streamed on Viacom18's Jio app and Jio Cinema channel.

IPL 2023 mini-auction: How the squads stack up prior to IPL 2023 auction

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (C), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (capt), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (capt), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (capt), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal