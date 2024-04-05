KKR coach under fire again as latest Punjab Kings sensation's story goes viral on social media

Multiple players have opened up on the KKR coach's ugly side.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Chandrakant Pandit has recently been under fire after several players spoke up about his style of coaching. After KKR's overseas star David Wiese described Pandit's coaching style as 'militant type', numerous other cricketers have now shed further light on the matter.

Just days after Wiese's accusation, another KKR star from last year, Narayan Jagadeesan opened up on Pandit's ugly behaviour.

While doing commentary on Star Sports Tamil channel for IPL 2024, Jagadeesan shared a story from last season about Pandit's behaviour when Varun Chakravarthy wore a full-sleeved shirt on a day specified for sleeveless attire.

Jagadeesan said, “Last year in KKR camp Chandrakant Pandit said that day was sleeveless day and that day Varun (Chakravarty) wore full sleeves accidentally. Chandrakant Pandit called him aside and tore the shirt to sleeveless with scissors.”

Chandrakanth Pandit under fire after PBKS sensation's story goes viral

Now, Punjab Kings sensation Ashutosh Sharma's old interview about Pandit is going viral.

Sharma, who played a crucial knock tonight to help PBKS chase down a 200-run target against the Gujarat Titans, had also witnessed Pandit's wrath.

Incidentally, when Chandrakant Pandit became the head coach of the Madhya Pradesh state team in 2020, Ashutosh fell out of favour and was dropped from the side for three seasons.

Sharma had said, "In my last knock for MP I scored 84 runs against Pondicherry. But Mr Pandit had his own ways. He did not want me in the team for any format. It was heart-breaking," said Sharma. “I had a tough time coming to terms with the fact that I was not in the scheme of things for Madhya Pradesh. My childhood coach Bhupen Chauhan backed me all this while. I had another heartbreak when I lost him last season before I joined Railways. He knew I would make a comeback."

