WATCH: After Ruturaj Gaikwad, Punjab Kings' uncapped star sweeps Bumrah for a six

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI), PBKS batting sensation Ashutosh Sharma shocked talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah by sweeping one of his deliveries for a six.

While Aushtosh Sharma played multiple audacious shots, the sweep shot against Bumrah for a maximum stood out.

During the thirteenth over of the PBKS chase, Ashutosh once again gave a glimpse of his brilliance by going down on one knee and picking up a delivery from outside off to hit it for a maximum.

Ashutosh played a blinder of a knock to keep PBKS in the hunt till the very end after they were reeling at 77 for 6 at one point in their chase of 193.

Ashutosh Sharma's heroics go in vain

Speaking about the match, Ashutosh eventually went on to complete his fifty and inched PBKS closer to the winning line. However, in the eighteenth over, Proteas pacer Gerald Coetzee got the better of him as Ashutosh departed for a well-made 28-ball 61.

For MI, Bumrah was the pick of their bowlers, finishing with 3 wickets as MI secured the match by 9 runs in the end as Ashutosh's valiant knock went in vain.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav gave a testament to his prowess with a quickfire knock of 78 off 53 balls.

Suryakumar came in early after Ishan Kishan was dismissed, and consolidated the innings alongside Rohit Sharma with an 81-run stand. It was one of those days where SKY had his full range of shots on display, including his famous 'supla shot' off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada.

With the win today, MI has climbed to the seventh spot in the points table with six points from seven games while PBKS slumped to the penultimate position with just two wins from seven games.

