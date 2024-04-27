'Save the bowlers': Ashwin issues urgent plea after PBKS records highest-successful run-chase in T20 cricket

In total, there were 42 sixes hit during the match.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) scripted history by registering the highest successful run-chase ever in T20 cricket. The Punjab outfit achieved the feat last night against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

English batter Jonny Bairstow scored an unbeaten ton while newcomer Shashank Singh played a solid support role as PBKS chased down a target of 262 with eight balls to spare.

Following the milestone, veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took to social media to issued an urgent plea.

Keeping in tandem with the sheer number of high-scoring games in this season of the IPL, Ashwin requested to 'save the bowlers'.

Ashwin wrote on X (formerly Twitter) with a series of SOS emojis, "Save the bowlers" someone plsss,"

"It's run a ball for the last 2 overs of a T 20 game in a chase of 260 +. Let that sink in," he added.

It’s run a ball for the last 2 overs of a T 20 game in a chase of 260 +.



Let that sink in. #IPL2024 #KKRvsPBKS — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 26, 2024

PBKS keeps playoffs hopes alive

Speaking about the match, prior to Bairstow and Shashan's heroics, Prabhsimran Singh got PBKS off to a flyer as he scored a quickfire 20-ball 54 to set the tempo for the chase.

Earlier, KKR's explosive opening duo of Sunil Narine and Phil Salt registered a scintillating 138-run stand for the opening wicket to build the platform for a colossal total.

PBKS hit 24 sixes and 15 fours against the KKR bowlers. In total, there were a staggering 42 sixes hit during the match.

With the win, PBKS kept their chances of qualification alive and are currently placed at the eight spot in the points table with six points.

On the other hand, KKR remains in the second position despite the loss with five win from eight games.

