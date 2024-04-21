WATCH: Virat Kohli and Siraj plot together to dismiss danger-man Phil Salt

Salt, accompanied by Sunil Narie at the other end got KKR off to a flying start, with the scoreline reading 55 for 0 in the first four overs.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), KKR opener Phil Salt once again looked in sublime touch as he started his onslaught right from the word go.

Salt, accompanied by Sunil Narie at the other end got KKR off to a flying start, with the scoreline reading 55 for 0 in the first four overs.

Salt raced to 48 in no time, smashing Lockie Ferguson for a whopping 28 runs.

However, it was Siraj, who got the danger-man just two runs shy of his half-century in the fifth over.

Interestingly, before the Salt wicket when he was on strike and Siraj was bowling from the other end in the third over, Kohli could be seen plotting with the talismanic pacer. And soon enough when Siraj took over the ball to bowl the fifth over, he got Salt's wicket on just the second delivery.

Kohli had a chat with Siraj and 2 balls later Siraj gets Salt's wicket 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7Qpv3GGIyh — Bish (@Duk3Nukem_) April 21, 2024

RCB bowlers script fightback

Speaking about the match, the RCB bowlers displayed strong character after getting smashed to all parts of the ground. After Salt's wicket, Sunil Narine too couldn't do much damage, departing cheaply for 10 after eating up 15 deliveries.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Venkatesh Iyer made limited contributions with scores of 3 and 16 respectively. For RCB, Siraj, Yash Dayal and Cameron Green have taken one wicket each.

At the time of writing this report, we have reached the midway in the KKR innings with the scoreboard reading 107 for 4 in 10 overs.

ALSO READ: IPL coach gets awarded new contract by state team despite strong criticisms

Although KKR has managed to maintain a run-rate of a little over 10.0, they have lost wickets in quick succession and will need to get a partnership going in a bid to post a daunting target for the opposition.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.