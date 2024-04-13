'Come to Chepauk' - CSK, Mumbai Indians fans involved in fan war over crowd noise decibels; Star Sports responds

Every time Dhoni walks onto the field, whether to keep wickets or to bat, he is welcomed by the loudest of roars.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is one of the most celebrated cricketers in India and it becomes even more obvious during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). With Dhoni fans spread all across the nation, there have been times when CSK are playing an away game but the atmosphere and the spectators are totally behind the Yellove.

Every time Dhoni walks onto the field, whether to keep wickets or to bat, he is welcomed by the loudest of roars. This season, fans breached the 130 dB mark when Dhoni walked out for coin toss during their tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

However, a Mumbai Indians fans had a different opinion and claimed Rohit Sharma's six against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) was the loudest at 129 dB.

Soon, official broadcasters Star Sports replied to the comment and shared the 'real list' of the loudest roars so far in IPL 2024, labelled as 'Shor-meter".

Kanna, Come to Chepauk with all your WhatsApp university knowledge and your fake edits. We will show you live with Apple Watches how they get to 100+ db every time they show MS in the big screen and of course you can experience the 128+ as well. Please do bring some earbuds and… — WhistlePodu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) April 13, 2024

MI-CSK fans engage in war over loudest crowd noise

However, the keyboard war did not end there as the user further posted screenshots to back his claim and invalidate the Star Sports list.

Star Sports had the cheekiest of comebacks as they wrote "We urge you to cheer a little louder the next time and the record may be really broken! #FactsareFacts"

Following that, the user also commented that he is ready to leave X (formerly Twitter) is anyone can post a video of recording the sound levels live in Chepauk.

Our two cents on this raging internet war is whatever the correct sound level is, it's undeniable that Dhoni's entry can bring the roof down metaphorically and to witness such an environment transcends mere competition.

