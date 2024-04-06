WATCH: Mohammed Siraj slams monstrous sixes during RCB's net session

RCB are currently at the eighth position in the points table with just two points from one win.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) haven't had the best of starts to their Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) campaign, after managing just a solitary win in the four games played so far. The Faf du Plessis-led side will be hoping to turn around their fortunes when they next lock horns against Rajasthan Royals (RR) tonight (April 6).

Ahead of the high-octane clash, RCB's premier pacer Mohammed Siraj was spotted in the nets honing his batting skills. In a video posted by the franchise on their social media handles, the speedster could be seen impressing everyone in the nets, including head coach Andy Flower.

Flower however took a light-hearted approach and told Siraj, "Two sixes and now all of a sudden you are a batsman. I tell you what, those were quality shots. Although if he went opening, he wouldn't get them pitched on the front foot so much; I don't think."

After the end of the net session, Siraj also had a bit of banter with his teammates.

"Solah ki average hai, dekhte hain (I have an average of 16, let's see)," said Siraj when asked if the lofted shot above the covers is his favourite.

"Miyan bhai, kya khele ho bhai," Mahipal Lomror said at the end of the video.

Siraj has already shown glimpses of his explosive hitting abilities after smashing two lusty blows in their previous game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Siraj's batting skills might just come in handy for RCB, who currently find themselves languishing at the number eighth position in the points table with just two points from one win.

