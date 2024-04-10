No more pitch invading to meet Virat, Rohit; extra precautions taken before MI vs RCB clash

Prior to the match tomorrow (April 11), pictures of nails being drilled atop the fences in the stands have emerged on social media.

This season of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) has witnessed multiple instances of spectators breaching security and invading the field of play to meet their favourite cricketers. Now, ahead of the marquee clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Wankhede management is taking special precautions to ensure such incidents don't occur.

Prior to the match tomorrow (April 11), pictures of nails being drilled atop the fences in the stands have gone viral on social media.

Mumbai and Bangalore have previously faced each other 32 times with the five-time winners emerging victorious in 19 of these, while RCB have won 13 matches.

Virat Kohli, who is currently the leading run-scorer this season, is also the highest run scorer in MI vs RCB fixtures with 695 runs. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has amassed 586 runs and is the top scorer for MI against RCB.

If you are planning to cross the fence and run to the field at Wankhede…#MIvRCB | #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/UuGSPQo5t5 — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) April 10, 2024

RCB, Mumbai Indians target revival of fortunes

After a dismal start to the season, Mumbai Indians registered their first win in their last outing at home, posting an imposing total of 235/5 against Delhi Capitals. Noteworthy contributions from Rohit Sharma (49 runs) and Hardik Pandya (33 runs) propelled their victory, signalling a return to form for the Mumbai outfit.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore have encountered initial difficulties, losing four out of the five matches played so far. The batting lineup, which relies heavily on Virat Kohli is lacking substantial support this season.

Players like Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell have struggled, with Maxwell facing a particularly challenging phase, evident from his two ducks in five games.

As the fans anticipate a mouthwatering clash in the offing, both teams will be hoping to get a revival of fortunes.

