SRH head coach Daniel Vettori hopeful of star overseas spinner's availability for IPL 2024

Although he has recently ruled out, there still remains a slim ray of hope.

In a recent development coming in, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have a slim ray of hope for their star overseas spinner's availability for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season. The Sri Lankan international was recently ruled out, owing to an ankle injury.

However, SRH head coach Daniel Vettori has broken the silence on Wanindu Hasaranga's chances of making it, hinting that he is still hopeful that the star spinner can join the team.

Vettori said during a media interaction,

“Hasaranga has visited a specialist in Dubai and we are waiting for the reports to come. We are just hopeful that positive reports come out, and as soon as we have the reports, we will be making the decision.”

The 2016 IPL winners acquired the services of the Sri Lankan spinner at INR 1.5 Crore which was a steal for his all-rounder abilities.

SRH remains hopeful of Wanindu Hasaranga's availability

Previously, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) CEO Ashley De Silva confirmed that Hasaranga wanted to concentrate on healing with the 2024 T20I World Cup lined up next.

Talking to the Sunday Times, De Silva had said, "He is not taking part in the IPL as he needs to do some rehabilitation after meeting the podiatrist. There’s a swelling in the heel, and he has been playing with injections. So he has decided to get this issue sorted out before the World Cup and informed us of his decision to skip the IPL this year."

Hasaranga is yet to confirm his participation in the ongoing IPL 2024 as SRH awaits the Sri Lankan all-rounder’s presence in their camp.

If the reports come out in favour of Hasaranga, the SRH franchise would be keen to welcome and fit him into the team’s Playing XI at the earliest.

