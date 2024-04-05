New uncapped signings who have stepped up for their team in IPL 2024

Let's take a look at the players who have come good for the franchises so far this season.

The Indian Premier League (IPL), over the years, has been a springboard for young talents. New and unknown cricketers have plied their trade and gone on to become household names with some turning out to be the future superstars of the game.

The ongoing edition (IPL 2024) is no different with a plethora of talents looking to make the most of the opportunity. So far, we have witnessed some interesting revelations who have managed to impress with their explosive performances.

Shashank Singh (Punjab Kings)

Shashank Singh made the headlines during last December's auction in Dubai when Punjab Kings made a faux pas. While PBKS co-owners Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia had submitted a bid for him, they intended it to be for another player. However, auctioneer Mallika Sagar had already dropped the gavel and PBKS had to buy him. The franchise later claimed that he was always on their target list.

Nevertheless, despite the erratic incident, Shashank justified the purchase and gave a testament to his talent. Shashank played an unbeaten match-winning knock of 61* in 29 balls against the Gujarat Titans to help his side seal a thrilling contest.

Ashutosh Sharma (Punjab Kings)

Ashutosh Sharma is another uncapped player in the PBKS ranks who has repaid the franchise's trust. Making his IPL debut against Gujarat Titans, Ashutosh was the other key architect alongside Shashank to ensure PBKS got over the rope.

Coming in as an Impact Sub, Ashutosh hit a quickfire 31 off 17 balls and helped PBKS chase down a towering target of 200 runs.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Kolkata Knight Riders)

18-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi is a tremendous talent and he gave a glimpse of it in his debut outing against the Delhi Capitals. In a match that saw KKR post the second-highest team total in IPL history, Raghuvanshi made a crucial contribution in achieving the feat.

Not only did Raghuvanshi become the youngest debutant to score a fifty, he looked at the top of his game and never late the run-rate drop, striking the ball at a rate of 200. The KKR management will definitely look forward to more such blistering knocks from Raghuvanshi as they aim to win their third IPL title.

Ramandeep Singh (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Known for his big-hitting abilities, Ramandeep Singh has so far featured in all of KKR's matches. Bought for INR 20 lakhs, Ramandeep gave a display of his sheer strength right from the word go when he walked in to bat during KKR's IPL 2024 opener against SRH.

Ramandeep scored at a strike rate of over 200, scoring a quickfire 35 of 17 balls as KKR breached the 200-run mark in their first game of the season. Those runs came in crucial for the Shreyas Iyer-led side as they won the contest in the end by a narrow margin of 4 runs.

Mayank Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants)

Mayank Yadav has become an instant sensation and is the biggest revelation of IPL 2024. Clocking speeds north of 150 kph consistently, Mayank is already the second name in the Purple Cap standings with six wickets from just two games.

Mayank also registered the fastest ball of the season so far (156.7 kph) and the fourth-fastest in overall IPL. The speedster is brimming with promise and it's only a matter of time before the door to the national team opens for him.

Naman Dhir (Mumbai Indians)

Naman Dhir is the latest talent to come out of the Mumbai Indians franchise. The 24-year-old was purchased by the five-time IPL winners for INR 20 lakhs at the auction.

Although Mumbai Indians have failed to register a win so far this season, Dhir's revelation can be treated as a silver lining. In his IPL debut, Dhir showcased his power-hitting skills, smashing three consecutive fours and a six against Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai.

Sameer Rizvi (Chennai Super Kings)

20-year-old Sameer Rizvi has had a short but impactful stint in the IPL so far. Walking in to bat on the third ball of the penultimate over in his debut match opposite premier spinner Rashid Khan, Rizvi demostrated his potential with some fearless strokeplay.

On his first ball that he faced, Rizvi bent his knee and slog swept Rashid for a six. Two balls later, he charged down the track and hit the ball over long-off for another maximum. CSK will hope to see more from Rizvi as the season progresses and he is definitely one of the talents to keep an eye out for.

