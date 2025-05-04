Who Will Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs? Chances, Points Table, Scenarios, and Qualification Paths

IPL 2025 playoffs chances are heating up as we enter the final leg of the league stage. With just a few matches left, only two teams — Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals — are officially out of contention. That leaves eight teams battling for the four remaining spots in what promises to be one of the most thrilling finishes in IPL history.
In this deep dive, we’ll break down the current IPL 2025 playoffs scenarios, team-wise paths to qualification, and what’s at stake in the race for the IPL 2025 top two.
Let’s now look at each contender’s position, remaining matches, and their chance to qualify for the playoffs.
Here’s how the current IPL 2025 points table appears:
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|+0.482
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|+1.274
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|+0.867
|Punjab Kings
|10
|6
|3
|0
|1
|13
|+0.199
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|+0.362
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|-0.325
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|5
|0
|1
|9
|+0.271
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|11
|3
|8
|0
|0
|6
|-0.780
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|-1.192
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|11
|2
|9
|0
|0
|4
|-1.117
Now to breakdown scenarios for each team based on remaining fixtures in a table, here’s how it looks:
|Team
|Current Record
|Qualify Chance
|Top 2 Chance
|Wins Needed (of Remaining)
|RCB (#1)
|8W – 3L
|96.8%
|70.2%
|1 (to qualify), 2 (for Top 2)
|MI (#2)
|7W – 4L
|90.0%
|46.3%
|2 (to qualify), 3 (for Top 2)
|GT (#3)
|7W – 3L
|88.8%
|44.8%
|2 (to qualify), 3 (for Top 2)
|PBKS (#4)
|6W – 3L
|75.8%
|30.6%
|2 (to qualify), 3 (for Top 2)
|DC (#5)
|6W – 4L
|32.3%
|7.0%
|3 (to qualify), 4 (for Top 2)
|LSG (#6)
|5W – 5L
|8.8%
|0.8%
|4 (to qualify/top 2 chance negligible)
|KKR (#7)
|4W – 5L
|7.5%
|0.3%
|4 (to qualify/top 2 chance negligible)
|SRH (#9)
|3W – 7L
|0.0%
|Not possible
|4 (need miracle & external help)
|RR (#8)
|3W – 8L
|Eliminated
|Eliminated
|—
|CSK (#10)
|2W – 9L
|Eliminated
|Eliminated
|—
RCB have been the most consistent team so far and are nearly through to the playoffs.
RCB have taken a commanding lead in the IPL 2025 playoffs race and will aim to seal a top-two spot quickly.
The five-time champions are well-placed, but not safe yet.
Every remaining game is a 4-point clash, making MI’s path tricky but entirely in their control.
GT have a game in hand and are in a strong position to dictate their fate.
GT remain one of the best-positioned teams in this IPL playoffs prediction run-in.
PBKS are in the top four but cannot afford to relax.
Consistency will be key for PBKS to qualify for the playoffs from a crowded mid-table.
Delhi are outside the top four but still alive.
DC’s fate hinges on beating fellow competitors in this intense IPL 2025 playoffs race.
LSG are on the brink of elimination but not out yet.
They’re mathematically alive, but LSG need a miracle in the final stretch to qualify for the playoffs.
KKR’s chances are hanging by a thread.
Kolkata still has hope, but their fate is largely out of their hands.
SRH are practically eliminated, though not mathematically.
SRH have the longest shot possible and are essentially out of the IPL 2025 playoffs scenarios.
As things stand, RCB, MI, and GT look well-placed to make it to the top four. PBKS, DC, and LSG are fighting hard for the remaining spot. KKR and SRH are clinging on to slim hopes.
This season’s IPL 2025 playoffs scenarios may go down to the final weekend, with direct face-offs between contenders adding spice to the drama. With each match now crucial, expect twists till the very end.
If you’re wondering who will qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs, the answer is: it’s still wide open. The upcoming matchups involving MI, GT, PBKS, and DC will likely determine the final standings. RCB and MI are now in with the best chance to qualify.
Teams that manage to finish in the IPL 2025 top two will have a huge advantage. And with Net Run Rate already playing a key role, expect aggressive cricket in the last few games.
Whether you’re tracking the IPL 2025 points table daily or making your IPL playoffs prediction, one thing is clear: the race is on, and anything can happen.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have one of the strongest positions in the league, with an estimated 96.8% chance of qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs.
Yes. With two wins from their final three matches, RCB are well placed to secure a top-two finish in the IPL 2025 points table.
Mumbai Indians need two wins from their last three matches to safely qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.
MI’s IPL 2025 top two finish chances currently stand at 46.3%. Winning all their remaining games would boost that significantly.
Yes, Gujarat Titans have an 88.8% chance of making it to the IPL 2025 playoffs and need at least two more wins to be safe.
GT are firmly in the IPL 2025 playoffs race and could finish in the top two with three wins from their last four games.
Punjab Kings are currently fourth and have a 75.8% chance of qualification, needing at least two more wins to stay ahead.
While still possible, Punjab Kings need to win three of their four remaining games and hope for other results to go their way to break into the top two.
Yes, but with only a 32.3% chance. DC must win at least three of their final four matches to remain in contention.
Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2025 playoffs chances are slim and highly dependent on beating direct competitors like PBKS, GT, and MI.
LSG have only an 8.8% chance to qualify for the playoffs and must win all four of their remaining matches.
Apart from winning every game, Lucknow must also significantly improve their Net Run Rate and hope other results go in their favor.
KKR are on the brink of elimination, with just a 7.5% chance to qualify. They must win all remaining games and rely on other teams losing.
Mathematically yes, but practically no. KKR’s top two finish probability is just 0.3%, the lowest among remaining hopefuls.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are not mathematically eliminated, but their qualification chances are nearly 0.0%, making them practically out.
SRH must win all four matches with massive margins and hope nearly every other result goes in their favor to keep their playoff hopes alive.
