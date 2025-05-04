Who Will Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs? Chances, Points Table, Scenarios, and Qualification Paths

IPL 2025 playoffs chances are heating up as we enter the final leg of the league stage. With just a few matches left, only two teams — Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals — are officially out of contention. That leaves eight teams battling for the four remaining spots in what promises to be one of the most thrilling finishes in IPL history.

In this deep dive, we’ll break down the current IPL 2025 playoffs scenarios, team-wise paths to qualification, and what’s at stake in the race for the IPL 2025 top two.

📊 What’s the Qualification Cut-Off for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

Let’s now look at each contender’s position, remaining matches, and their chance to qualify for the playoffs.

How Teams Stand for IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification

Here’s how the current IPL 2025 points table appears:

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 8 3 0 0 16 +0.482 Mumbai Indians 11 7 4 0 0 14 +1.274 Gujarat Titans 10 7 3 0 0 14 +0.867 Punjab Kings 10 6 3 0 1 13 +0.199 Delhi Capitals 10 6 4 0 0 12 +0.362 Lucknow Super Giants 10 5 5 0 0 10 -0.325 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 0 1 9 +0.271 Rajasthan Royals (E) 11 3 8 0 0 6 -0.780 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 3 7 0 0 6 -1.192 Chennai Super Kings (E) 11 2 9 0 0 4 -1.117

Now to breakdown scenarios for each team based on remaining fixtures in a table, here’s how it looks:

Team Current Record Qualify Chance Top 2 Chance Wins Needed (of Remaining) RCB (#1) 8W – 3L 96.8% 70.2% 1 (to qualify), 2 (for Top 2) MI (#2) 7W – 4L 90.0% 46.3% 2 (to qualify), 3 (for Top 2) GT (#3) 7W – 3L 88.8% 44.8% 2 (to qualify), 3 (for Top 2) PBKS (#4) 6W – 3L 75.8% 30.6% 2 (to qualify), 3 (for Top 2) DC (#5) 6W – 4L 32.3% 7.0% 3 (to qualify), 4 (for Top 2) LSG (#6) 5W – 5L 8.8% 0.8% 4 (to qualify/top 2 chance negligible) KKR (#7) 4W – 5L 7.5% 0.3% 4 (to qualify/top 2 chance negligible) SRH (#9) 3W – 7L 0.0% Not possible 4 (need miracle & external help) RR (#8) 3W – 8L Eliminated Eliminated — CSK (#10) 2W – 9L Eliminated Eliminated —

🔴 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – 1st Place, 8W-3L

RCB have been the most consistent team so far and are nearly through to the playoffs.

IPL 2025 playoffs chances : ✅ 96.8%

: ✅ 96.8% Top 2 finish : 🔝 70.2%

: 🔝 70.2% Remaining fixtures : vs LSG (May 9) vs SRH (May 13) vs KKR (May 17)

: What they need : Just 1 win to secure qualification 2 wins almost guarantees Top 2 Favorable Net Run Rate boosts their position

:

RCB have taken a commanding lead in the IPL 2025 playoffs race and will aim to seal a top-two spot quickly.

🔵 Mumbai Indians (MI) – 2nd Place, 7W-4L

The five-time champions are well-placed, but not safe yet.

IPL 2025 playoffs chances : ✅ 90.0%

: ✅ 90.0% Top 2 finish : 🔝 46.3%

: 🔝 46.3% Remaining fixtures : vs GT (May 6) vs PBKS (May 11) vs DC (May 15)

: What they need : 2 wins to almost ensure qualification Must win all 3 for a good shot at Top 2 Face direct rivals in all 3 games

:

Every remaining game is a 4-point clash, making MI’s path tricky but entirely in their control.

🟡 Gujarat Titans (GT) – 3rd Place, 7W-3L

GT have a game in hand and are in a strong position to dictate their fate.

IPL 2025 playoffs chances : ✅ 88.8%

: ✅ 88.8% Top 2 finish : 🔝 44.8%

: 🔝 44.8% Remaining fixtures : vs MI (May 6) vs DC (May 11) vs LSG (May 14) vs CSK (May 18)

: What they need : 2 wins should secure playoffs 3 wins gives strong Top 2 chance Can knock out rivals with direct wins

:

GT remain one of the best-positioned teams in this IPL playoffs prediction run-in.

🔴 Punjab Kings (PBKS) – 4th Place, 6W-3L

PBKS are in the top four but cannot afford to relax.

IPL 2025 playoffs chances : 🟡 75.8%

: 🟡 75.8% Top 2 finish : 🔝 30.6%

: 🔝 30.6% Remaining fixtures : vs LSG (May 4) vs MI (May 11) vs RR (May 16) vs SRH (TBD)

: What they need : 2 wins to stay in the hunt One or two of these are against weaker sides Must beat MI to secure 4-point advantage

:

Consistency will be key for PBKS to qualify for the playoffs from a crowded mid-table.

🔵 Delhi Capitals (DC) – 5th Place, 6W-4L

Delhi are outside the top four but still alive.

IPL 2025 playoffs chances : ⚠️ 32.3%

: ⚠️ 32.3% Top 2 finish : ❗ 7.0%

: ❗ 7.0% Remaining fixtures : vs SRH (May 5) vs PBKS (May 8) vs GT (May 11) vs MI (May 15)

: What they need : Must win 3 out of 4 to stay alive All opponents are playoff contenders Can leapfrog with direct wins

:

DC’s fate hinges on beating fellow competitors in this intense IPL 2025 playoffs race.

🟢 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – 6th Place, 5W-5L

LSG are on the brink of elimination but not out yet.

IPL 2025 playoffs chances : ⛔ 8.8%

: ⛔ 8.8% Top 2 finish : ❌ 0.8%

: ❌ 0.8% Remaining fixtures : vs PBKS (May 4) vs RCB (May 9) vs GT (May 14) vs CSK (TBD)

: What they need : Win all 4 remaining games Improve Net Run Rate significantly Hope others falter

:

They’re mathematically alive, but LSG need a miracle in the final stretch to qualify for the playoffs.

🟣 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – 7th Place, 4W-5L

KKR’s chances are hanging by a thread.

IPL 2025 playoffs chances : ⛔ 7.5%

: ⛔ 7.5% Top 2 finish : ❌ 0.3%

: ❌ 0.3% Remaining fixtures : vs RR (May 4) vs SRH (May 10) vs RCB (May 17)

: What they need : Win all 4 remaining matches Beat direct rivals (RCB, SRH) Massive NRR recovery required

:

Kolkata still has hope, but their fate is largely out of their hands.

🟠 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – 9th Place, 3W-7L

SRH are practically eliminated, though not mathematically.

IPL 2025 playoffs chances : ❌ 0.0%

: ❌ 0.0% Top 2 finish : ❌ Not possible

: ❌ Not possible Remaining fixtures : vs DC (May 5) vs KKR (May 10) vs RCB (May 13) vs PBKS (TBD)

: What they need : Win all 4 with massive margins NRR gap: -1.192 vs +0.199 (target) All other results must go their way

:

SRH have the longest shot possible and are essentially out of the IPL 2025 playoffs scenarios.

❌ Eliminated Teams

Rajasthan Royals – 3W-8L

Mathematically eliminated after latest loss.

Chennai Super Kings – 2W-9L

Officially out of the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Summary: Who Will Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

As things stand, RCB, MI, and GT look well-placed to make it to the top four. PBKS, DC, and LSG are fighting hard for the remaining spot. KKR and SRH are clinging on to slim hopes.

This season’s IPL 2025 playoffs scenarios may go down to the final weekend, with direct face-offs between contenders adding spice to the drama. With each match now crucial, expect twists till the very end.

Final Word on IPL Playoffs Prediction

If you’re wondering who will qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs, the answer is: it’s still wide open. The upcoming matchups involving MI, GT, PBKS, and DC will likely determine the final standings. RCB and MI are now in with the best chance to qualify.

Teams that manage to finish in the IPL 2025 top two will have a huge advantage. And with Net Run Rate already playing a key role, expect aggressive cricket in the last few games.

Whether you’re tracking the IPL 2025 points table daily or making your IPL playoffs prediction, one thing is clear: the race is on, and anything can happen.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – FAQs

What are RCB’s IPL 2025 playoffs chances?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have one of the strongest positions in the league, with an estimated 96.8% chance of qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Can RCB finish in the top two of IPL 2025?

Yes. With two wins from their final three matches, RCB are well placed to secure a top-two finish in the IPL 2025 points table.

Mumbai Indians (MI) – FAQs

Will Mumbai Indians qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs?

Mumbai Indians need two wins from their last three matches to safely qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

What is MI’s chance to reach the top two in IPL 2025?

MI’s IPL 2025 top two finish chances currently stand at 46.3%. Winning all their remaining games would boost that significantly.

Gujarat Titans (GT) – FAQs

Can Gujarat Titans make it to the IPL 2025 playoffs?

Yes, Gujarat Titans have an 88.8% chance of making it to the IPL 2025 playoffs and need at least two more wins to be safe.

Is GT still in the race for the IPL 2025 top spot?

GT are firmly in the IPL 2025 playoffs race and could finish in the top two with three wins from their last four games.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) – FAQs

What are PBKS’s IPL 2025 playoffs chances?

Punjab Kings are currently fourth and have a 75.8% chance of qualification, needing at least two more wins to stay ahead.

Can PBKS reach the IPL 2025 top two?

While still possible, Punjab Kings need to win three of their four remaining games and hope for other results to go their way to break into the top two.

Delhi Capitals (DC) – FAQs

Are Delhi Capitals still in the IPL 2025 playoffs race?

Yes, but with only a 32.3% chance. DC must win at least three of their final four matches to remain in contention.

How likely is DC to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs?

Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2025 playoffs chances are slim and highly dependent on beating direct competitors like PBKS, GT, and MI.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – FAQs

Can LSG still qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs?

LSG have only an 8.8% chance to qualify for the playoffs and must win all four of their remaining matches.

What do LSG need to qualify for IPL 2025?

Apart from winning every game, Lucknow must also significantly improve their Net Run Rate and hope other results go in their favor.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – FAQs

Do KKR still have IPL 2025 playoffs chances?

KKR are on the brink of elimination, with just a 7.5% chance to qualify. They must win all remaining games and rely on other teams losing.

Is a top two finish still possible for KKR?

Mathematically yes, but practically no. KKR’s top two finish probability is just 0.3%, the lowest among remaining hopefuls.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – FAQs

Is SRH eliminated from IPL 2025 playoffs?

Sunrisers Hyderabad are not mathematically eliminated, but their qualification chances are nearly 0.0%, making them practically out.

What does SRH need to qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs?

SRH must win all four matches with massive margins and hope nearly every other result goes in their favor to keep their playoff hopes alive.

