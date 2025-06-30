IPL 2026 Auction Set To Witness Bidding War For Baroda Premier League Spinner

The wrist spinner pulled off a stunning feat in the final

There is a new talent within the Baroda ranks that could cause a bidding war at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. Not that the likes of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya or KL Rahul are unaware of his potential. But for the first time, he could be seen donning the jersey of a big franchise to play a game next season.

Chintaal Gandhi has been proven to be the bowler to beat in the just-concluded Baroda Premier League (BPL) 2025 as the leg-spinner claimed 11 wickets from as many matches and finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament as his team Ami Super Avengers reached the final.

Leg-spinner Chintaal Gandhi impresses in Baroda Premier League 2025

In the final against Alembic Warriors on Sunday, Gandhi showcased his ability to bowl under high pressure situations with a brilliant double-wicket maiden in the 15th over of the match, when Avengers needed to defend four runs from 36 balls.

His miraculous over could’ve turned the tide in the bowling side’s favour in other situations, but Avengers were staring down a defeat no matter how much they tried. Warriors finished the job by the 17th over but Gandhi’s over was lightning in a bottle.

The most impressive part of Gandhi’s performance of 3-14 in the match was the control he had on a rank turner. He didn’t try to turn the ball too much but made use of the batter’s crease movement to trap them with wrong-un and googlies.

Stints in IPL with RCB and LSG

The wrist-spinner had already proved himself in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) with Baroda despite having limited opportunities. From 11 matches in SMAT between 2022 and 2024, Gandhi has claimed only four wickets, but his economy has been at an impressive 5.4.

His ability to bowl testing lines along with varying his flight with similar release points has gained him two stints in the IPL as a net bowler.

In 2023, Gandhi was signed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru and then joined Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2024.

The 30-year-old has carried his LSG connection even after leaving the franchise as he celebrated every wicket with KL Rahul’s celebration of closing both ears.

Besides the need for a talented left-arm spinner, wrist-spinners are the most sought-after players by IPL franchises. Be it Suyash Sharma’s performances in RCB’s maiden title recently after his SMAT 2024 exploits or Yuzvendra Chahal becoming the highest Indian wicket-taker in T20 cricket or Rashid Khan becoming the highest wicket-taker in the format’s history, the demand will always be there.

Three teams that could target Chintaal Gandhi at IPL 2026 auction

Despite playing only 11 T20s for his senior domestic team across four seasons, the 31-year-old could finally find his reckoning with Mumbai Indians seeming like a good destination.

The five-time champions have benefited heavily due to the presence of Karn Sharma but the experienced leggie continuing with the franchise for the next season looks unlikely as they already have a future prospect in Vignesh Puthur.

Rajasthan Royals could be another possible destination for Gandhi as they will be cautious in retaining an injury-prone star like Wanindu Hasaranga. The Sanju Samson-led team are likely to have an overhaul of their bowling department after their 2025 debacle where multiple strategies failed with their spinners.

Sunrisers Hyderabad also could target the Baroda spinner if they let go the likes of Rahul Chahar or Zeeshan Ansari after a mediocre season where their bowling had suffered.

