Warning and Penalty for Floppies: IPL Adopts BCCI Mandates for Players for 2025, Adds Few More Restrictions

BCCI has scheduled a meeting with all captains on March 20 to elaborate the rules further.

Ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), the BCCI has added a new set of guidelines.

Amongst them, one is imposing fines on players for wearing sleeveless jerseys and floppies during post-match presentations. Failure to follow the rule will result in a warning on the first instance. On the second instance, however, there will be a financial penalty.

Regarding Orange and Purple Cap, players have been urged to wear it for the first two overs and presentation ceremonies, in case they don’t prefer to keep it on throughout. This has been done to ensure that the broadcast captures it.

To further elaborate the rules, the BCCI has organized an in-person meeting with all team captains on March 20 at the Cricket Centre in Mumbai. Typically, such meetings take place in the host city of the tournament’s opening match.

This year, however, the IPL will kick off in Kolkata on March 22.

No family members allowed in team dressing rooms

In another development, there have been stringent policies specified regarding family members.

The BCCI has tightened the regulations regarding family members’ presence around Players’ and Match Officials’ Areas (PMOA) before and during the matches.

Additionally, to ensure consistency and discipline, players are now required to travel exclusively on the team bus. This rule was previously strictly enforced for Team India during international matches, with all players instructed to adhere to it without exception.

“Player family members and may friends travel in a different vehicle and can watch team practice from the hospitality area. For extended support staff (throw down specialist/net bowlers) list need to be submitted for approval to the BCCI. Once approved, non-match day accreditations will be issued for the same,” Cricbuzz quoted.

