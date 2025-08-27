IPL Stars Galore As Afghanistan Name Squad for UAE Tri-Nation T20I Series 2025

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has named a 17-member squad for the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series 2025, comprising UAE and Pakistan, slated to start from August 29. The news was confirmed via a social media post on their official social media handles. The tri-series will serve as a dress rehearsal for the Asia Cup 2025 in which all three teams will be participating. The continental tournament, on the other hand, begins from September 9.
Gujarat Titans (GT) star spinner Rashid Khan will continue leading the T20I side in the tri-series that also features a host of other IPL stars. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Noor Ahmad are some of the top names in a star-studded side.
Ibrahim Zadran returns to the fold after missing the Zimbabwe T20I series last year. His previous T20I outing was in the T20 World Cup 2024, and he was unavailable for the Zimbabwe rubber due to ankle surgery that kept him out for an extended period.
The squad features quality spinners like Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, and Allah Ghazanfar. There is plenty of experience in the squad too in the likes of Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib.
Afghanistan has named 16 out of the 17 players that were included in the squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which was announced on August 24.
The only change to Afghanistan’s squad for the upcoming T20I tri-series is the omission of fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq, who has been rested. Replacing him is Abdullah Ahmadzai, a right-arm pacer who has received his maiden call-up to the national team. This marks Ahmadzai’s first inclusion in a senior Afghan squad, and he will be looking to make an impression if given the opportunity.
Afghanistan squad for UAE Tri-Nation T20I Series 2025:
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediq Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohmmad Ishaq, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Sharaffuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Adbullah Ahmadzai, Farid Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.