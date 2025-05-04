News
Why Is Harshit Rana Not in KKR Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash Against Rajasthan Royals?
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 4, 2025

Is Harshit Rana in KKR Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash Against Rajasthan Royals?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Rana has been a lynchpin in the KKR pace attack.

Why Is Harshit Rana Not in KKR Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash Against Rajasthan Royals?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) decided not to include their pace spearhead Harshit Rana in the playing XI for the match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) today (May 4) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Rana has been a lynchpin in the KKR pace attack and the three-time IPL winners will need his services to stay in hunt for a playoffs spot.

Despite not being in the starting XI, KKR has included Harshit Rana in the list of impact substitutes. This is because the Ajinkya Rahane-led side will bat first and keeping Rana as IP will allow them to play an extra batter in Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

ALSO READ:

Harshit Rana form in IPL 2025

Speaking about Harshit’s numbers this season, he has played 10 matches and picked up 11 wickets so far with a SR of 16.1 and average of 25.13.

KKR, on the other hand, are currently placed seventh in the points table with four wins and one draw from 10 games and will need to win tonight to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

KKR vs RR Playing XIs and Impact Players

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Kolkata Knight Riders Subs: Manish Pandey, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag(c), Kunal Singh Rathore, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Harshit Rana
IPL 2025
KKR
KKR vs RR

