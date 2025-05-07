Is Mumbai Indians Staffer In Trouble After Seen With Mobile Phone During MI vs GT IPL 2025 Match?

GT won the match by the tiniest of margins and three wickets

Mumbai Indians and their fans might be at their wits’ end after losing a rain-hit thriller at home against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. However, there might be some fresh trouble brewing for the five-time champions due to a goof-up from one of their support staff.

The match was interrupted twice during GT’s chase. GT had their noses ahead in the chase after 14 overs when the game was halted for the first time. Shubman Gill’s side were 107/2 at this point and were needed to score 49 from six overs. At this point they were eight runs ahead of the DLS par score.

After a considerable delay, the match resumed but was halted after the 18th over when MI climbed back into the game with the wickets of Gill, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, and Rashid Khan.

What Happened During MI vs GT Clash?

By this time, their scoring slowed down and MI had an advantage of 10 runs. Eventually, the umpires set GT a target of 15 off the last six balls which they did by the last ball in the most dramatic fashion. Arshad Khan dug a fuller-length ball from Deepak Chahar to mid-off where current MI captain, who was GT’s title-winning skipper, took an aim at the stumps and missed allowing the batters to complete a run and send GT top of the table.

Before the resumption, Pandya was coming down from the MI dressing room when one of the support staff was spotted speaking on a mobile phone which could land in hot water.

What Do The Rules Say?

According to IPL 2025’s Minimum Standards for Players and Match Officials protocol, “Mobile Phones and other electronic communications equipment are not allowed to be used in the PMOA other than for a few members of the team.”

“The Team Manager may use a phone in the Dressing Room area but NOT in the Dugout,” the protocol further states.

Even if it was MI’s team manager with the mobile phone, it is unclear how the area between the dressing room and the Dugout are considered by the rules.

Every IPL match will have two BCCI Anti-Corruption Managers keeping an eye on the happenings in the ground and will report it to the Board about untoward incidents.

Mumbai Indians Playoffs Chances After GT Defeat

All MI players and supporters at the Wankhede had hands on their heads as tiny margins dropped them to fourth in the table, leaving their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs chances balanced on knife’s edge. They will now need to beat two playoff contenders Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in order to stay alive.

