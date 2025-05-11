Is Rajat Patidar Fit to Captain RCB With IPL 2025 Set To Resume?

With IPL 2025 set to resume, all eyes are on RCB captain Rajat Patidar, who was set to miss a couple of games due to finger injury before IPL was suspended. Many fans are wondering: is Rajat Patidar fit to return to the playing XI and lead RCB?

Rajat Patidar’s finger injury came at a tricky time for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but the suspension of IPL 2025 may have proved a blessing in disguise for those asking “is Patidar injured?” The team management is yet to confirm if Rajat Patidar is fit, but internal reports suggest he is recovering ahead of schedule.

The RCB captain injured his finger while fielding in the match against Chennai Super Kings on May 3. Medical advice at the time was to rest for at least 10 days with a splint, ruling him out of two games had the league continued on schedule, according to an ESPNCricinfo report. However, with the tournament paused due to India-Pakistan tensions, Patidar has had valuable time to recover.

He travelled back to Bengaluru from Lucknow on Saturday along with the rest of the squad and is reportedly optimistic about returning if the IPL resumes soon — answering the big question: “will Rajat Patidar play as captain?”. This could be as early as next week following the ceasefire announced between the two countries.

Rajat Patidar Injury Update

The RCB management has been cautious about rushing Patidar back into action. The goal is to have him fully fit for the playoffs and possibly the India A tour of England — so for fans wondering “is Rajat Patidar fit?”, the answer looks increasingly positive. The tour’s squad is expected to be announced soon, and selectors will be monitoring his recovery closely.

Patidar’s injury added to RCB’s growing list of absentees. Phil Salt was ill, Devdutt Padikkal had already been ruled out of the season with a hamstring issue, and Josh Hazlewood was nursing a shoulder injury. These issues forced the team into a reshuffle, with Mayank Agarwal replacing Padikkal in the squad.

Is Patidar injured? The RCB medical staff have confirmed he’s under close observation as he works to regain full fitness. If you’re searching is Rajat Patidar fit for the playoffs, the answer depends on how his finger responds to training in the coming days.

Jitesh Sharma To Captain If Rajat Patidar Is Still Injured

Had the match against Lucknow Super Giants gone ahead on May 9, wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma would have led RCB in Patidar’s absence — further underlining the uncertainty at the time about “will Rajat Patidar play as captain?”.

Speaking on RCB’s “Break Message” video, Jitesh opened up about the preparation and emotions around the leadership opportunity.

“I was very grateful for the opportunity they were bestowing on me that I was going to captain RCB and it’s a big thing for me and my family,” Jitesh said.

“As a player and as a captain, I was thinking about the right combination as Devdutt and Rajat were unavailable and replacing them would have been a big responsibility for sure. And with the position we were on the points table, if we had won this game…

“All of this was going on in my mind. In the last 2-3 days, meetings with coaches, players, a lot of thinking on the batting order and all, discussions with the bowlers – I had good fun,” Jitesh added.

RCB Playoffs Chances Nearly Confirmed

Before the IPL 2025 was halted, RCB were second on the table with 8 wins in 11 games, putting them in a near-certain spot for the playoffs.

Fans are asking will Rajat Patidar play as captain if he recovers in time for the IPL resumption, given the team’s playoff aspirations. As the squad regroups in Bengaluru, one key question remains: is Rajat Patidar fit and ready to lead the push for a top-two finish? But whether he plays or not, RCB will be more worried about his availability for the playoffs than immediately given that they have almost qualified.

With 16 points, they’ve already reached the usual qualification threshold. Statistically, they have a 97.9% chance of making the playoffs, even if the schedule gets reshuffled. That said. there’s genuine curiosity over “is Rajat Patidar fit” enough to lead the side through the remaining high-stakes fixtures.

Here’s a breakdown of their playoff scenario:

Qualification : Effectively Qualified (97.9% odds)



: Effectively Qualified (97.9% odds) Top 2 Finish : 67.0% chance – they need to win at least 2 of their remaining 3 games



: 67.0% chance – they need to win at least 2 of their remaining 3 games Remaining Matches :

vs LSG (#59 on May 9)

vs SRH (#64 on May 13)

vs KKR (#68 on May 17)



: Net Run Rate (Current 0.482 vs Target 1.156)

Need wins by ~45 runs (batting first) or with ~3 overs to spare (chasing) to challenge for top-two finish





If RCB can maintain their momentum and manage key injuries, they could still finish in the top two — giving them two chances to reach the IPL 2025 final.

