ravi bishnoi ipl 2025 lsg lucknow super giants
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 4, 2025

Is Ravi Bishnoi Playing In PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash?

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The legspinner has claimed nine wickets from 10 games this season

ravi bishnoi ipl 2025 lsg lucknow super giants

Ravi Bishnoi has been Lucknow Super Giants’ key leg-spinner in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. But he has also been their most used Impact Player substitute which has proved to be a useful option.

As they aim for a spot in the Playoffs, they face off against fourth-placed Punjab Kings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Ravi Bishnoi Named On Bench For PBKS vs LSG

Bishnoi has been once again named on the Impact Players’ bench alongside Mitchell Marsh, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke.

However, he is unlikely to play against PBKS as LSG are bowling first and Marsh is also on the bench with Bishnoi.

LSG have just one frontline spinner in Digvesh Rathi in their playing XI with three pacers.

LSG, PBKS Still In IPL 2025 Playoffs Race

Rishabh Pant’s side looked like they will be strong contenders for a top-four finish after winning four of their first six matches but they have looked unconvincing as of late. They have lost to bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings as well as Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. They have just one win in the last  four matches which saw them slip to the bottom half of the table.

ALSO READ:

At the beginning of the season, LSG were grappling with injuries to the majority of their all-Indian pace attack as Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav were injured. They brought in Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur in place of Mohsin while Avesh and Mayank returned at various phases of the tournament.

Punjab Kings, after playing matches at Mullanpur, have moved their base to a familiar setting in Dharamsala for the last three matches of the league phase.

PBKS vs LSG Playing XIs

PBKS XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Josh Inglis (wk), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Players: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Pravin Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett

LSG XI: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akash Singh, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi

Impact Players: Ravi Bishnoi, Mitchell Marsh, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke

IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants
Mitchell Marsh
PBKS vs LSG
Ravi Bishnoi

