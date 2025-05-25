News
Is the GT vs CSK IPL 2025 Match Today The Last of MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings?
indian-premier-league-ipl

Is the GT vs CSK IPL 2025 Match Today The Last of MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings?

Sreejita Sen
Last updated: May 25, 2025 - 3 min read

He has scored 196 runs in 13 matches so far.

Is the GT vs CSK IPL 2025 Match Today The Last of MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni may walk out for one last time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 to take on the Gujarat Titans (GT). Like the previous couple of IPL seasons, there are speculations regarding the stalwart’s participation in the next edition of this cash-rich league.

Former Coaches on Dhoni’s Future After GT vs CSK clash tonight

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Tom Moody has opined that Dhoni should be involved in the CSK camp in the IPL 2026, but not as a player. He explained how things get tougher with age, making it even more difficult to maintain fitness and form after not playing any other tournaments throughout the year.

“I would be very surprised if we see him back as a player. I think he definitely needs to be back in that CSK camp, but as a player, I think it’s probably unlikely. But again, that’s a decision only he can make. But at the end of the day, it only gets harder with the older you get and particularly when you’re not playing all year around. If you’re suddenly sort earmarking, you know, two months of the year for the IPL and suddenly trying to get yourself up for that, that’s hard enough to do in your 30s, let alone in your 40s, to physically step up to those demands,” he stated to ESPN Cricinfo.

ALSO READ:

Former Punjab Kings coach Anil Kumble also agreed with Moody’s statement. He emphasised how this 20-over league provides an opportunity for a veteran player to continue his stint as long as he wants. However, he also mentioned that at some point in Dhoni’s career, CSK management has to take that final call and pass the baton onto the youngsters to carry forward his legacy.

“At some point in time, we have to take a call, you know, that’s for MS to do and we’ve been sort of talking about this. I think this is one format where it allows an older player to come and even be really successful and that’s this format. Maybe in a ODI or a Test match that becomes much harder. But at some point I think, even the team management needs to take a call as to how they want to see the future of CSK,” stressed Kumble.

MS Dhoni in IPL 2025

Contrary to his team’s results, Dhoni has played decently in this IPL 2025. The finisher has scored 196 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 135.17 so far. He has also hit 12 boundaries and as many sixes in the league stage.

However, his franchise has endured a struggling season. With only three wins out of 13 matches, they are placed 10th in the IPL 2025 points table.

The five-time IPL champions, CSK, will look to finish off their campaign on a high note. The Men in Yellow will go head-to-head with the current table-toppers, Gujarat Titans, in Ahmedabad today.

