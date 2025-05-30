News
MI skipper Hardik Pandya reveals why he bowled out Jasprit Bumrah early in IPL 2025 Eliminator win over GT
‘It Was Important That…’: MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Reveals Why He Bowled Out Jasprit Bumrah Early in IPL 2025 Eliminator Win Over GT

Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 31, 2025 - 3 min read

MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah finished with figures of 1/27 from four overs against GT.

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya revealed the reason why he bowled out Jasprit Bumrah early during the IPL 2025 Eliminator against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Mullanpur on Friday. Mumbai Indians scripted a 20-run win over Gujarat Titans on Friday to advance to the Qualifier 2match, where they will face Punjab Kings.

Why Hardik Pandya bowled out Jasprit Bumrah early

On Friday, Hardik Pandya introduced Jasprit Bumrah into the attack in the second over, with the pacer bowling his final over of the game in the 18th over. The pacer finished with figures of 1/27 from four overs.

“It’s very simple. Whenever you think the game is going away, just bring him (Bumrah). When you have that it’s a luxury. It’s like Mumbai housing prices – he’s that expensive. I was just watching the scoreboard and I thought if we can keep extra runs at the end, I had the bowlers to bowl it,” Hardik said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“It was important that Jassi comes and bowls that over so that the margin becomes longer (the 18th over),” he added.

Despite getting just the sole wicket of Washington Sundar in the 14th over, Jasprit Bumrah kept Gujarat Titans’ run-rate in check. During his four overs, Bumrah conceded just three boundaries that included two fours and a six. The 31-year-old has often been hailed for his disciplined bowling it wasn’t different on Friday.

Jasprit Bumrah has so far taken 18 wickets from 11 matches this IPL season. He missed MI’s first few games as he was recovering from a back spasm he sustained in January during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Bumrah, though, has made a strong comeback and has bowled a few important game-changing spells in IPL 2025.

MI to face PBKS next

After having successfully defended their total of 228, the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians will next take on Punjab Kings in Qualifier in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Punjab Kings had suffered an eight-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mullanpur on Thursday. The winner of Sunday’s Qualifier 2 match will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 final on June 3 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

