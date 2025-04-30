News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Glenn Maxwell Punjab Kings PBKS IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 30, 2025

‘I’ve Heard Some Terrible Stories’: Former RCB Star Echoes Virender Sehwag’s Views on Glenn Maxwell’s Lack of Professionalism in IPL

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Glenn Maxwell has endured a difficult IPL 2025 season with Punjab Kings.

Glenn Maxwell Punjab Kings PBKS IPL 2025

Time and again, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has criticised Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for his lack of professionalism in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Last week, Virender Sehwag had said that Glenn Maxwell comes to India for a holiday instead of focussing on the tournament.

Robin Uthappa on Glenn Maxwell’s unprofessionalism

And now, another former India cricketer in Robin Uthappa has opened up on the controversy surrounding Glenn Maxwell and criticised the unprofessionalism of the 36-year-old.

“Viru bhai is not the first person to make a statement about Maxwell. I think all of us have equally the same kind of things to say about Maxi. No one is denying the fact that he is an incredible talent. But cometh the IPL, he has always literally come for vacation. I’ve heard some terrible stories. The lack or the absence of professionalism has been dire,” Robin Uthappa told on the KimAppa show which he co-hosts with cricket expert Jarrod Kimber.

“It’s beyond professionalism. That is why a fair few of us have a conversation about this and we don’t fathom how a player like him based on potential,” he added.

ALSO READ:

The 39-year-old opined that barring the 2014 IPL season, Glenn Maxwell has failed to live up to the expectations. The Melbourne-born cricketer amassed 552 runs from 16 matches at a strike-rate of 187.75 in IPL 2014, when he had played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).

“He has pulled the rug over us (IPL) in 10 years, man. He has pulled the rug over every franchise. He has played for almost all franchises and earned over a million dollars every year. I think outside of the 2014 season, he hasn’t lived up to his potential. Not once,” Uthappa explained.

Glenn Maxwell’s struggles in IPL

After leaving Punjab Kings following IPL 2017, Glenn Maxwell had stints with Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Maxwell scored 513 runs from 15 matches in IPL 2021, his first season with RCB, and continued his positive form with the bat for the next couple seasons.

However, the veteran endured a forgettable campaign with the franchise in IPL 2024, scoring just 52 runs from 10 matches and taking six wickets. After being released by RCB, Maxwell was acquired by Punjab Kings for INR 4.2 crore. In IPL 2025, Glenn Maxwell scored 48 runs from seven matches and took four wickets before a fractured finger ruled him out of the rest of the season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Glenn Maxwell
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Punjab Kings
Robin Uthappa

Related posts

Yuzvendra Chahal Picks Up Second IPL Hattrick, Takes Four Wickets in One Over Against CSK in IPL 2025

Yuzvendra Chahal Picks Up Second IPL Hattrick, Joins Elite List with 4-Wicket Over Against CSK in IPL 2025

Chahal picked up the wickets of Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad in three consecutive deliveries to complete his hat-trick.
10:22 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
3 Players Who Can Replace Injured Glenn Maxwell in Punjab Kings Squad for IPL 2025 Ft. Former CSK Star

3 Players Who Can Replace Injured Glenn Maxwell in Punjab Kings Squad for IPL 2025 Ft. Former CSK Star

Maxwell did not feature in today's match against CSK.
8:34 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Glenn Maxwell Punjab Kings CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025

Why Is Glenn Maxwell Not in Punjab Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash Against CSK?

Glenn Maxwell is absent from Punjab Kings playing XI against Chennai Super Kings.
7:37 pm
Vishnu PN
RCB Star Makes BIG Promise, Fires Warning Shots at CSK Ahead of Reverse Fixture in IPL 2025

RCB Star Makes BIG Promise, Fires Warning Shots at CSK Ahead of Reverse Fixture in IPL 2025

RCB defeated CSK by 50 runs in their previous IPL 2025 encounter.
6:46 pm
Sreejita Sen
'Focus isn’t on Personal Milestones': Rohit Sharma Slams Critics Over Not Having a Record-breaking IPL Season 

‘Focus isn’t on Personal Milestones’: Rohit Sharma Slams Critics Over Not Having a Record-breaking IPL Season 

His highest aggregate of runs came in IPL 2013 when he put up 538 in 19 matches.
6:16 pm
Sreejita Sen
Former CSK Star Picks Mumbai Indians As His Preferred Side For IPL Return

Former CSK Star Picks Mumbai Indians As His Preferred Side For IPL Return

The former CSK player opened up on the IPL team he would play for had he got the chance to return.
5:21 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.