‘I’ve Heard Some Terrible Stories’: Former RCB Star Echoes Virender Sehwag’s Views on Glenn Maxwell’s Lack of Professionalism in IPL

Glenn Maxwell has endured a difficult IPL 2025 season with Punjab Kings.

Time and again, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has criticised Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for his lack of professionalism in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Last week, Virender Sehwag had said that Glenn Maxwell comes to India for a holiday instead of focussing on the tournament.

Robin Uthappa on Glenn Maxwell’s unprofessionalism

And now, another former India cricketer in Robin Uthappa has opened up on the controversy surrounding Glenn Maxwell and criticised the unprofessionalism of the 36-year-old.

“Viru bhai is not the first person to make a statement about Maxwell. I think all of us have equally the same kind of things to say about Maxi. No one is denying the fact that he is an incredible talent. But cometh the IPL, he has always literally come for vacation. I’ve heard some terrible stories. The lack or the absence of professionalism has been dire,” Robin Uthappa told on the KimAppa show which he co-hosts with cricket expert Jarrod Kimber.

“It’s beyond professionalism. That is why a fair few of us have a conversation about this and we don’t fathom how a player like him based on potential,” he added.

The 39-year-old opined that barring the 2014 IPL season, Glenn Maxwell has failed to live up to the expectations. The Melbourne-born cricketer amassed 552 runs from 16 matches at a strike-rate of 187.75 in IPL 2014, when he had played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).

“He has pulled the rug over us (IPL) in 10 years, man. He has pulled the rug over every franchise. He has played for almost all franchises and earned over a million dollars every year. I think outside of the 2014 season, he hasn’t lived up to his potential. Not once,” Uthappa explained.

Glenn Maxwell’s struggles in IPL

After leaving Punjab Kings following IPL 2017, Glenn Maxwell had stints with Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Maxwell scored 513 runs from 15 matches in IPL 2021, his first season with RCB, and continued his positive form with the bat for the next couple seasons.

However, the veteran endured a forgettable campaign with the franchise in IPL 2024, scoring just 52 runs from 10 matches and taking six wickets. After being released by RCB, Maxwell was acquired by Punjab Kings for INR 4.2 crore. In IPL 2025, Glenn Maxwell scored 48 runs from seven matches and took four wickets before a fractured finger ruled him out of the rest of the season.

