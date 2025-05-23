Jitesh Sharma Creates New RCB Record As Stand-In Captain vs SRH in IPL 2025

Jitesh Sharma led Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the first-ever time on Friday against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma created history on Friday when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) took on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an IPL 2025 match in Lucknow. Jitesh is leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Friday’s match.

Jitesh Sharma’s notable feat

By doing so, Jitesh Sharma became the first-ever wicketkeeper to lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RCB’s regular skipper Rajat Patidar was named as one of the impact player substitutes.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru had won the toss and opted to field first. However, their decision to do so proved to be a setback as Ishan Kishan had other plans. Ishan Kishan scored an unbeaten 94 runs from 48 balls to power Sunrisers Hyderabad to 231/6 from 20 overs.

ALSO READ:

The former Mumbai Indians player was involved in 40-plus partnerships with Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma and Pat Cummins. Opener Abhishek Sharma scored 34 runs from 17 balls, whereas Heinrich Klaasen (24 from 13 balls) and Aniket Verma (26 runs from nine balls) also did their bit. In the end, skipper Pat Cummins provided a supporting role to Ishan Kishan as he scored 13 runs from six balls.

Romario Shepherd, with figures of 2/14, was the pick of the bowlers for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Jitesh Sharma’s IPL 2025 season

Jitesh Sharma was acquired by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 11 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, he has failed to live up to that price tag as far as his batting is concerned. Jitesh has scored just 128 runs from 11 matches at a strike-rate of 142.22.

Full list of Royal Challengers Bengaluru captains

Player Matches captained Captaincy span Rahul Dravid 14 2008-2008 Anil Kumble 35 2009-10 Kevin Pietersen 6 2009-2009 Daniel Vettori 28 2011-12 Virat Kohli 143 2011-23 Shane Watson 3 2017-2017 Faf du Plessis 42 2022-2024 Rajat Patidar 11 2025-2025 Jitesh Sharma 1 2025-25

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.