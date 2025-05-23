News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Jitesh Sharma Creates New RCB Record As Stand-In Captain vs SRH in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Jitesh Sharma Creates New RCB Record As Stand-In Captain vs SRH in IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 23, 2025 - 2 min read

Jitesh Sharma led Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the first-ever time on Friday against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Jitesh Sharma Creates New RCB Record As Stand-In Captain vs SRH in IPL 2025

Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma created history on Friday when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) took on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an IPL 2025 match in Lucknow. Jitesh is leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Friday’s match.

Jitesh Sharma’s notable feat

By doing so, Jitesh Sharma became the first-ever wicketkeeper to lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RCB’s regular skipper Rajat Patidar was named as one of the impact player substitutes.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru had won the toss and opted to field first. However, their decision to do so proved to be a setback as Ishan Kishan had other plans. Ishan Kishan scored an unbeaten 94 runs from 48 balls to power Sunrisers Hyderabad to 231/6 from 20 overs.

ALSO READ:

The former Mumbai Indians player was involved in 40-plus partnerships with Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma and Pat Cummins. Opener Abhishek Sharma scored 34 runs from 17 balls, whereas Heinrich Klaasen (24 from 13 balls) and Aniket Verma (26 runs from nine balls) also did their bit. In the end, skipper Pat Cummins provided a supporting role to Ishan Kishan as he scored 13 runs from six balls.

Romario Shepherd, with figures of 2/14, was the pick of the bowlers for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Jitesh Sharma’s IPL 2025 season

Jitesh Sharma was acquired by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 11 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, he has failed to live up to that price tag as far as his batting is concerned. Jitesh has scored just 128 runs from 11 matches at a strike-rate of 142.22.

Full list of Royal Challengers Bengaluru captains

PlayerMatches captained Captaincy span
Rahul Dravid142008-2008
Anil Kumble352009-10
Kevin Pietersen62009-2009
Daniel Vettori282011-12
Virat Kohli 1432011-23
Shane Watson 32017-2017
Faf du Plessis 422022-2024
Rajat Patidar 112025-2025
Jitesh Sharma12025-25

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Jitesh Sharma
RCB
RCB vs SRH
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

rcb player injuries phil salt tim david josh hazlewood lungi ngidi jacob bethell ipl 2025 playoffs rcb vs srh

3 More Key Players Could Be Unavailable For RCB in Playoffs, IPL 2025 Title Hopes Dashed

10:41 pm
CX Staff Writer
tim david injured hamstring rcb vs srh ipl 2025

Another Blow for RCB As Tim David Walks Off With An Injury During RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash

RCB must win this match to secure a spot in the top two of the points table.
10:33 pm
Disha Asrani
phil salt playoffs available rcb ipl 2025 (1)

Why Phil Salt Might Not Be Available For RCB in IPL 2025 Playoffs

8:07 pm
CX Staff Writer
Jitesh Sharma leads in RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 instead of Rajat Patidar

Why Is Rajat Patidar Not Captaining in the RCB vs SRH Clash of IPL 2025?

He had picked up a finger injury during RCB's clash against CSK.
10:45 pm
Disha Asrani

Why is Jacob Bethell Not Included in RCB Playing XI vs SRH in IPL 2025 Clash Today?

He made 67 runs in two matches, including a half-century.
7:44 pm
Disha Asrani
IPL 2025 Gem Vaibhav Suryavanshi Backed To Make India Debut in 2 Years After Stunning Performance in Maiden Season

IPL 2025 Gem Backed To Make India Debut in 2 Years After Stunning Performance in Maiden Season

He impressed in IPL 2025 with a half-century and century.
6:59 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.