News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Jitesh Sharma Responds to Virat Kohli’s Special Request During IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Jitesh Sharma Responds to Virat Kohli’s Special Request During IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: September 2, 2025
3 min read

In IPL 2025, Jitesh Sharma scored 261 runs in 15 matches.

Jitesh Sharma Responds to Virat Kohli’s Special Request During IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma responds to Virat Kohli’s special request made during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Virat Kohli Special Request for Jitesh Sharma During IPL 2025

During the tournament, Virat Kohli talked about how Jitesh is quite introverted, which caught his attention. He mentioned that Jitesh is very funny but hasn’t really shared that side with him yet.

Kohli said he would like to see more of Jitesh’s playful and mischievous side because he can tell from his eyes that it is there.

“One guy who is really funny hasn’t opened up with me is Jitesh. I would really want to see that fun, raw side of him,” Kohli said.

Jitesh Sharma Talks About Respecting Virat Kohli and Other Seniors

While speaking to Times of India, Jitesh Sharma said that coming from a small town, he was taught to always respect seniors and not disturb their personal space. He feels that even talking to Virat Kohli is a huge moment for him, so he makes sure not to intrude or trouble him unnecessarily.

“Mai jaanta hun ki Virat bhai ka stature, toh mai koshish karta that ki kyu hi unke personal space mey jau,” Jitesh Sharma said.

For Jitesh Sharma, seniors like Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik meant a lot, so even before the season began, he had envisioned a special moment. At the start of IPL 2025, he imagined himself holding the trophy with Virat on one side and DK on the other. A few months later, that vision became reality. Sharing a photo on Instagram, he called it the power of manifestation, holding the IPL trophy with Virat on his left and DK on his right.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jitesh Sharma (@jiteshsharma_)

ALSO READ:

Jitesh Sharma’s Key Performances Help RCB Win IPL 2025 and Return to India T20I Squad

In IPL 2025, Jitesh Sharma scored 261 runs in 15 matches. His best game was RCB’s last league match, where he remained not out on 85 against Lucknow Super Giants. This was an important match for RCB to secure a top-two finish, and Jitesh’s innings was crucial for the win.

In the final also against Punjab Kings, Jitesh Sharma played a quickfire innings, scoring 24 runs off just 10 balls.

Because of these performances, Jitesh Sharma has been selected for India’s Asia Cup squad starting next week. He is making a return to T20Is after last playing in January 2024 and could play in the starting XI, possibly making an important contribution for the team.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Jitesh Sharma
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

As a passionate cricket fan I have been watching the game for over 20 years, and it has been a constant part of my life for as long as I can remember. From childhood, I enjoyed following matches and players, and over time that passion only grew stronger. What began as admiration for the sport slowly turned into a deeper connection, where I found joy in expressing my thoughts through writing. For me, writing about cricket feels natural. It doesn’t feel like work, but rather a reflection of the love I have for the game that has always been close to my heart.

Read more

Related posts

IPL 2025 stars in The Hundred 2025 - Where do they stand ahead of IPL 2026 auction

IPL 2025 Stars in The Hundred: How Did They Fare, Where Do They Stand Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction 

The Hundred concluded on August 31.
12:31 pm
Sandip Pawar
Will Mitchell Starc Play IPL 2026 Delhi Capitals Retention in Doubt After Shock T20I Retirement

Will Mitchell Starc Play IPL 2026? Delhi Capitals Retention in Doubt After Shock T20I Retirement

With his T20I retirement, there is now uncertainty about his IPL future as well.
10:30 am
Sagar Paul
Unknown Story Of How Dinesh Karthik Fixed Jitesh Sharma To Propel RCB Star To IPL 2025 Fame

Unknown Story Of How Dinesh Karthik Fixed Jitesh Sharma To Propel RCB Star To IPL 2025 Fame

Jitesh Sharma played a crucial role in helping RCB win their maiden IPL title.
8:47 pm
Vishnu PN
4 Players Who Boosted Their IPL 2026 Retention Chances With Brilliant Performances in DPL 2025

4 Players Who Boosted Their IPL 2026 Retention Chances With Brilliant Performances in DPL 2025

The list includes one player each from GT, LSG, RR, and SRH.
6:22 pm
Sagar Paul
Role Crisis at KKR, but Rinku Singh Remains Crucial for India in Asia Cup 2025.

Why Rinku Singh Remains Crucial for India in Asia Cup 2025

He has been inconsistent in the previous two IPL seasons.
7:37 am
Darpan Jain
Tim Seifert Goes From RCB Stop-Gap to Smashing Joint Fastest CPL Hundred in Remarkable T20 Revival in 2025

Tim Seifert Goes From RCB Stop-Gap to Smashing Joint Fastest CPL Hundred in Remarkable T20 Revival in 2025

He helped St Lucia Kings win by six wickets.
2:04 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.