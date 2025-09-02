Jitesh Sharma Responds to Virat Kohli’s Special Request During IPL 2025

In IPL 2025, Jitesh Sharma scored 261 runs in 15 matches.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma responds to Virat Kohli’s special request made during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Virat Kohli Special Request for Jitesh Sharma During IPL 2025

During the tournament, Virat Kohli talked about how Jitesh is quite introverted, which caught his attention. He mentioned that Jitesh is very funny but hasn’t really shared that side with him yet.

Kohli said he would like to see more of Jitesh’s playful and mischievous side because he can tell from his eyes that it is there.

“One guy who is really funny hasn’t opened up with me is Jitesh. I would really want to see that fun, raw side of him,” Kohli said.

Jitesh Sharma Talks About Respecting Virat Kohli and Other Seniors

While speaking to Times of India, Jitesh Sharma said that coming from a small town, he was taught to always respect seniors and not disturb their personal space. He feels that even talking to Virat Kohli is a huge moment for him, so he makes sure not to intrude or trouble him unnecessarily.

“Mai jaanta hun ki Virat bhai ka stature, toh mai koshish karta that ki kyu hi unke personal space mey jau,” Jitesh Sharma said.

For Jitesh Sharma, seniors like Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik meant a lot, so even before the season began, he had envisioned a special moment. At the start of IPL 2025, he imagined himself holding the trophy with Virat on one side and DK on the other. A few months later, that vision became reality. Sharing a photo on Instagram, he called it the power of manifestation, holding the IPL trophy with Virat on his left and DK on his right.

Jitesh Sharma’s Key Performances Help RCB Win IPL 2025 and Return to India T20I Squad

In IPL 2025, Jitesh Sharma scored 261 runs in 15 matches. His best game was RCB’s last league match, where he remained not out on 85 against Lucknow Super Giants. This was an important match for RCB to secure a top-two finish, and Jitesh’s innings was crucial for the win.

In the final also against Punjab Kings, Jitesh Sharma played a quickfire innings, scoring 24 runs off just 10 balls.

Because of these performances, Jitesh Sharma has been selected for India’s Asia Cup squad starting next week. He is making a return to T20Is after last playing in January 2024 and could play in the starting XI, possibly making an important contribution for the team.

