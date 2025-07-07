Jos Buttler Clone Set To Demand High Price at IPL 2026 Auction After Test Series Heroics

His first-innings century took only 80 balls, tying for the third-fastest Test hundred by an English batter.

Jamie Smith, England’s young wicketkeeper, shone brightly in the second Test against India at Edgbaston, even though England lost. He scored a total of 272 runs in the match – 184 not out in the first innings and 88 in the second. This is the highest-ever by an England wicketkeeper in a single Test.

Smith just missed a double century and a second hundred in the same game. His first-innings century took only 80 balls, tying for the third-fastest Test hundred by an English batter.

All matches (49) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W 148/10 ASM-W – Fixtures Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL 81/3 SK 80/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA – PHL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK – INA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Pallekele Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 GRC-W – TKW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 SBA-W – BUL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W – SBA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 BUL-W – GRC-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 GRC-W – SBA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W – BUL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – LEUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 OSTG – LEST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – ATPG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – GENW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 HAST – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – ATPG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W – TYP-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NK – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – SUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB – THUO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO – MR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – TAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – IYH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 BMB – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – ESS-W – Fixtures Standings

With these 272 runs, Smith broke Alec Stewart’s old record of 204 runs for an England wicketkeeper in a Test. He also surpassed Jonny Bairstow (199) and Alan Knott (197). Globally, his 272 runs rank third for a wicketkeeper in a Test, behind only Zimbabwe’s Andy Flower, who scored 341 and 287 in separate matches.

Smith and India’s Rishabh Pant also set a new record together. Their 698 runs in the series are the most by wicketkeepers in a Test series in England, beating the 674 by Alec Stewart and Ian Healy in the 1993 Ashes.

The English wicketkeeper is close to another record. He has 997 runs in Test cricket and needs just three more to reach 1,000. If he does it in his next innings, he’ll be the fastest wicketkeeper to 1,000 Test runs, beating Rishabh Pant’s record of 27 innings. Smith has played only 20 innings so far.

In limited-overs cricket, Smith has shown promise. In T20 internationals, he has a strike rate of 194.02 from five games. In ODIs, he scores at 113.15. He’s flexible, batting at number six in Tests, opening in ODIs, and switching between opening and middle order in T20Is based on the team’s needs.

Jamie Smith’s great form, flexibility in the batting order, and wicketkeeping skills make him a strong contender for the IPL 2026 auction.

Is Jamie Smith Eligible for the IPL 2026 Auction?

IPL rules say overseas players who skip a mega auction can’t join the next mini auction. But since Smith has never been in an IPL auction before, this rule doesn’t apply. If he registers, he’s fully eligible. So, Jamie Smith will be eligible for the IPL 2026 Auction.

ALSO READ:

Which Teams Could Target Jamie Smith in the IPL 2026 Auction?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

After a poor 2025 season with Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz struggling, KKR may want a new overseas wicketkeeper-batter. Smith could strengthen their top order and keep wickets well.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Since MS Dhoni’s future is still uncertain, CSK might want to find a young wicketkeeper. Devon Conway might be released, and even though they have Urvil Patel, Jamie Smith could be a smart long-term option because he can bat in different positions.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi struggled with their top order in IPL 2025. Jamie Smith’s attacking batting and wicketkeeping skills could suit their team, boosting their lineup with Abishek Porel and KL Rahul.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.