indian-premier-league-ipl

Jos Buttler Clone Set To Demand High Price at IPL 2026 Auction After Test Series Heroics

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 7, 2025
3 min read

His first-innings century took only 80 balls, tying for the third-fastest Test hundred by an English batter.

Jamie Smith, England’s young wicketkeeper, shone brightly in the second Test against India at Edgbaston, even though England lost. He scored a total of 272 runs in the match – 184 not out in the first innings and 88 in the second. This is the highest-ever by an England wicketkeeper in a single Test.

Smith just missed a double century and a second hundred in the same game. His first-innings century took only 80 balls, tying for the third-fastest Test hundred by an English batter.

With these 272 runs, Smith broke Alec Stewart’s old record of 204 runs for an England wicketkeeper in a Test. He also surpassed Jonny Bairstow (199) and Alan Knott (197). Globally, his 272 runs rank third for a wicketkeeper in a Test, behind only Zimbabwe’s Andy Flower, who scored 341 and 287 in separate matches.

Smith and India’s Rishabh Pant also set a new record together. Their 698 runs in the series are the most by wicketkeepers in a Test series in England, beating the 674 by Alec Stewart and Ian Healy in the 1993 Ashes.

The English wicketkeeper is close to another record. He has 997 runs in Test cricket and needs just three more to reach 1,000. If he does it in his next innings, he’ll be the fastest wicketkeeper to 1,000 Test runs, beating Rishabh Pant’s record of 27 innings. Smith has played only 20 innings so far.

In limited-overs cricket, Smith has shown promise. In T20 internationals, he has a strike rate of 194.02 from five games. In ODIs, he scores at 113.15. He’s flexible, batting at number six in Tests, opening in ODIs, and switching between opening and middle order in T20Is based on the team’s needs.

Jamie Smith’s great form, flexibility in the batting order, and wicketkeeping skills make him a strong contender for the IPL 2026 auction.

Is Jamie Smith Eligible for the IPL 2026 Auction?

IPL rules say overseas players who skip a mega auction can’t join the next mini auction. But since Smith has never been in an IPL auction before, this rule doesn’t apply. If he registers, he’s fully eligible. So, Jamie Smith will be eligible for the IPL 2026 Auction.

ALSO READ:

Which Teams Could Target Jamie Smith in the IPL 2026 Auction?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

After a poor 2025 season with Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz struggling, KKR may want a new overseas wicketkeeper-batter. Smith could strengthen their top order and keep wickets well.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Since MS Dhoni’s future is still uncertain, CSK might want to find a young wicketkeeper. Devon Conway might be released, and even though they have Urvil Patel, Jamie Smith could be a smart long-term option because he can bat in different positions.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi struggled with their top order in IPL 2025. Jamie Smith’s attacking batting and wicketkeeping skills could suit their team, boosting their lineup with Abishek Porel and KL Rahul.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

