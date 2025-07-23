News
Josh Inglis Punjab Kings
indian-premier-league-ipl

Punjab Kings Didn’t Have Him In Their Plans Initially, But Now IPL 2026 Retention Looks Inevitable

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: July 23, 2025
2 min read

As of now, the stylish player has played in 31 T20I games, where he has made 802 runs with a strike rate of 163.3.

Josh Inglis Punjab Kings

Josh Inglis starred with the bat, helping Australia beat West Indies in Jamaica to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20 International series. The right-hand batter hammered 78 from 33 balls while Cameroon Green also chipped in with 56 runs from 32 balls, guiding their team to an eight-wicket victory.

Earlier, West Indies stalwart Andre Russell gave the crowd something to cheer for, hitting a 36 off 15 balls with the help of four sixes in his final appearance for his country.

Windies ended up scoring 172 runs after 20 overs, with Adam Zampa scalping three wickets for Australia. Nathan Ellis and Glenn Maxwell also contributed with two wickets each.

Josh Inglis Stars In WI vs AUS 2nd T20I

In reply, Australia got off to a shaky start as they lost Glenn Maxwell early in the innings. Mitchell Marsh batted well, smashing a four and two sixes, before falling to Alzarri Josep on 21. Then came in Josh Inglis and Cameron Green, who guided Australia to victory with 28 balls to spare.

Inglis remained unbeaten on 78, while Green cooperated well with a 56* off 32 deliveries, hitting three fours and four sixes. The duo put up a record stand of 119 runs, which is the highest third-wicket partnership for Australia in T20Is.

ALSO READ:

As of now, the stylish player has played in 31 T20I games, where he has made 802 runs with a strike rate of 163.3.

Will Punjab Kings Retain Josh Inglis In IPL 2026?

When it comes to the shortest format of the game, Josh Inglis has been phenomenal. The 30-year-old player played for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 as the franchise roped him in for a massive 2.60 crore at the mega-auction. Inglis made 201 runs in a total of nine innings with a strike rate of 158.27. 

On the back of his brilliant batting during last year’s IPL, he has made a statement and is likely to be retained by the Punjab Kings for IPL 2026. The Punjab-based team would like to bolster its batting lineup going ahead in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2026
Josh Inglis
Punjab Kings
WI vs AUS
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

