News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Josh Inglis Rattles Jasprit Bumrah with Incessant Hitting during PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Clash
indian-premier-league-ipl

4,0,6,0,4,6: Josh Inglis Rattles Jasprit Bumrah with Incessant Hitting during PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Clash

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: June 2, 2025 - 2 min read

Inglis smacked Bumrah in his first over of the innings.

Josh Inglis Rattles Jasprit Bumrah with Incessant Hitting during PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Clash

Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) Josh Inglis did the unthinkable to the Mumbai Indians’ (MI) ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah during his first over of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 2 clash. During the fifth over of the second innings, the ball was handed to Bumrah to bring the NRR under control. But the Aussie batter had the last laugh as he closed the over for 20 runs.

How Josh Inglis Surprised Jasprit Bumrah?

Inglis began with a flicked four through mid-wicket, showing quick hands and timing. A slower off-cutter followed, which he mistimed to cover-point for no run. On the third ball, Inglis then hammered a full, slower ball over long-on for six.

Bumrah came back strong with a dot ball. But Inglis responded with another flicked four past square-leg. He finished the over with a top-edged slash that sailed over third man for six, just beyond Reece Topley’s reach around the boundary ropes.

Watch Inglis’ blitzkreig here:

With this onslaught from the Punjab batter, the pressure was back on the Men in Blue.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

This high-stakes encounter has been on a knife-edge even before it began. Shreyas Iyer won the toss and put MI to bat first. But the start of the match was delayed by two hours due to incessant rain in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma had another disappointing show, scoring just eight runs. However, Jonny Bairstow (38), Tilak Varma (44), and Suryakumar Yadav (44) took the responsibility. A final flurry by Hardik Pandya (15) and Naman Dhir (37) added to the total of 203/6.

In the second innings, Trent Boult took out Prabhsimran Singh to help MI gain an early advantage. But Inglis’s carnage put together a half-century for PBKS. Ashwani Kumar joined the party to dismiss the other opener, Priyansh Arya.

At the end of the powerplay, Punjab were reeling at 64 for two men down.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Playoffs
Jasprit Bumrah
Josh Inglis
Mumbai Indians
PBKS vs MI
Punjab Kings
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Related posts

Take a Bow’ Netizens Overwhelmed After Shreyas Iyer Powers Punjab Kings to IPL 2025 Final With Hard-Fought Win Over Mumbai Indians

‘Take a Bow’: Netizens Overwhelmed After Shreyas Iyer Powers Punjab Kings to IPL 2025 Final With Hard-Fought Win Over Mumbai Indians

Shreyas Iyer scored 87 runs from 41 balls to power Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final.
2:12 am
Vishnu PN
[WATCH] Mumbai Indians Owner, Hardik Pandya Left in Despair After Trent Boult Drops a Sitter of Nehal Wadhera During PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier Clash

[WATCH] Mumbai Indians Owner, Hardik Pandya Left in Despair After Trent Boult Drops a Sitter of Nehal Wadhera During PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier Clash

1:50 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Hardik Pandya six PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

[WATCH] Hardik Pandya Gets Rare 6 Runs After Wild Overthrow During PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

The overthrow incident took place in the 16th over of the Mumbai Indians innings as their captain Hardik Pandya was gifted six runs.
12:08 am
Vishnu PN
Suryakumar Yadav goes past RCB legend in elite list during PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 in IPL 2025

Suryakumar Yadav goes past RCB legend in elite list during PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 in IPL 2025

SKY made his ninth consecutive 30+ score this season.
1:18 am
Disha Asrani
Worse Record Than Former RCB Star: Rohit Sharma Has The LOWEST Average in IPL Playoffs After Latest PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Match

Worse Record Than Former RCB Star: Rohit Sharma Has The LOWEST Average in IPL Playoffs After Latest PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Match

11:29 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
How Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy Brilliance Removed Danger-Man Rohit Sharma Cheaply During PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

How Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy Brilliance Removed Danger-Man Rohit Sharma Cheaply During PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

10:57 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.