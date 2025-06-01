4,0,6,0,4,6: Josh Inglis Rattles Jasprit Bumrah with Incessant Hitting during PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Clash

Inglis smacked Bumrah in his first over of the innings.

Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) Josh Inglis did the unthinkable to the Mumbai Indians’ (MI) ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah during his first over of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 2 clash. During the fifth over of the second innings, the ball was handed to Bumrah to bring the NRR under control. But the Aussie batter had the last laugh as he closed the over for 20 runs.

How Josh Inglis Surprised Jasprit Bumrah?

Inglis began with a flicked four through mid-wicket, showing quick hands and timing. A slower off-cutter followed, which he mistimed to cover-point for no run. On the third ball, Inglis then hammered a full, slower ball over long-on for six.

Bumrah came back strong with a dot ball. But Inglis responded with another flicked four past square-leg. He finished the over with a top-edged slash that sailed over third man for six, just beyond Reece Topley’s reach around the boundary ropes.

Watch Inglis’ blitzkreig here:

With this onslaught from the Punjab batter, the pressure was back on the Men in Blue.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

This high-stakes encounter has been on a knife-edge even before it began. Shreyas Iyer won the toss and put MI to bat first. But the start of the match was delayed by two hours due to incessant rain in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma had another disappointing show, scoring just eight runs. However, Jonny Bairstow (38), Tilak Varma (44), and Suryakumar Yadav (44) took the responsibility. A final flurry by Hardik Pandya (15) and Naman Dhir (37) added to the total of 203/6.

In the second innings, Trent Boult took out Prabhsimran Singh to help MI gain an early advantage. But Inglis’s carnage put together a half-century for PBKS. Ashwani Kumar joined the party to dismiss the other opener, Priyansh Arya.

At the end of the powerplay, Punjab were reeling at 64 for two men down.

