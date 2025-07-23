Just 2 Games in IPL 2025, but Despite Impressive Showing In Internationals, SRH Star Could Be Headed to IPL 2026 Auction Pool

He bowled beautifully and showed why he is among the finest spinners in the world.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Adam Zampa was at his threatening best during the latest T20I between West Indies and Australia in Jamaica. He bowled beautifully and showed why he is among the finest spinners in the world.
162/7
159/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
172/8
173/2
Australia won by 8 wkts
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
29/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
He snared three wickets while conceding only 29 runs at an economy rate of 7.20 in his four-over spell to end as the best bowler of the match. He dismissed big batters like Brandon King, Roston Chase, and Sherfane Rutherford and played a crucial role in restricting West Indies to a mere 172/8 when they should have scored a lot more on a flat surface.
ALSO READ:
Zampa has been Australia’s premium white-ball spinner for several years now and has been doing the job consistently. Among all Test-playing nations since 2024, Zampa has the third-most wickets (38) at an average of 17.39 and a 13.57 strike rate in 23 innings, including two four-wicket hauls.
He has always been a consistent performer and provides crucial breakthroughs to his team. No other spinner has taken as many wickets as Zampa (120) in the shortest format for Australia, and he always prioritises national team over franchise cricket.
Zampa has established himself as one of the most accurate spinners who can bowl immaculate lines and lengths to stifle the batters. He specialises in pace variations and has a few deliveries to be unpredictable.
Adam Zampa joined Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 2.40 crores after the IPL 2025 auction but played only two games. He took two wickets and conceded 11.75 runs per over before being ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury.
His replacement, Zeeshan Ansari, did a decent job in the remaining tournament despite playing his maiden IPL season. He snared six wickets at 55.50 runs apiece in ten innings, with a best of 3/42.
These numbers don’t suggest that Zeeshan bowled really well, considering it was his maiden IPL season. The pitches were mostly flat in the competition, especially in Hyderabad, and batters were at their ruthless best.
Hence, SRH might want to give Zeeshan a long rope, and they might release Zampa to free some budget ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. If required, the Hyderabad-based franchise can rebuy him at a lower price from the auction; for now, letting him go would be wise, given his overall IPL performances, since he is also taking an overseas slot.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Hong Kong beat Samoa by 3 wickets