Kerala Cricket League 2025: Full List of Players Sold Including Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings Stars

More than 170 players registered for the auction.
The auction for the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 has seen several players getting sold at reasonable sums. More than 170 players registered for the auction, and they were divided into three categories – A, B, and C.
Teams were allowed to retain a maximum of four players, including a maximum of three capped players—those who have featured in competitions such as the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, the IPL, or for India under-19. They also had an RTM card to use if they decided not to retain all four players.
Aries Kollam Sailors: Sachin Baby (Rs 7.5L), Sharafuddeen N M (Rs 5L), Abhishek J Nair (Rs 1.5L), Biju Narayanan (Rs 1.5L)
Alleppey Ripples: Mohammed Azharuddeen (Rs 7.5L), Akshay Chandran (Rs 5L), Vignesh Puthur (Rs 3.75L), Akshay TK (Rs 1.5L)
Calicut Globstars: Rohan S Kunnummal (Rs 7.5L), Salman Nizar (Rs 5L), Akhil Scaria (Rs 3.75L), Anfal Pallam (Rs 1.5L)
Trivandrum Royals: Subin S (Rs 1.5L), Govind Dev D Pai (Rs 1.5L), Vinil TS (Rs 1.5L)
Note: Kochi Blue Tigers and Thrissur Titans didn’t retain any players before the auction.
Sanju Samson scripted history by becoming the most expensive player of the league. He earned INR 26.8 Lakhs from Kochi Blue Tigers. Last season, he was the icon of the league, but has decided to take part in the competition this time.
Other big buys in the auction were Jalaj Saxena, who fetched INR 12.4 Lakhs and joined Alleppey Ripples, Vishnu Vinod, who was sold to Kollam Sailors for INR 12.8 Lakhs, and Basil Thampi, who earned INR 8.40 Lakhs from Trivandrum Royals. They have ample experience and have also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before.
Below is a complete list of sold players in the KCL 2025 auction.
|Player
|Team
|Price (₹ Lakhs)
|Basil Thampi
|Trivandrum Royals
|8.40
|Shoun Roger
|Thrissur Titans
|4.40
|Abhijith Praveen
|Trivandrum Royals
|4.20
|Sijomon Joseph
|Thrissur Titans
|5.20
|Vinoop Manoharan
|Kochi Blue Tigers
|3.00
|MS Akhil
|Kollam Sailors
|8.40
|Sanju Samson
|Kochi Blue Tigers
|26.80
|KM Asif
|Kochi Blue Tigers
|3.20
|Ajnas M
|Calicut Globstars
|6.40
|Anand
|Thrissur Titans
|7.40
|Vishnu Vinod
|Kollam Sailors
|12.80
|Basil NP
|Alleppey Ripples
|5.40
|Varun Nayanar
|Thrissur Titans
|3.20
|Jalaj Saxena
|Alleppey Ripples
|12.40
|Sreehari S Nair
|Alleppey Ripples
|4.00
|Ahammed Imran (RTM)
|Thrissur Titans
|3.00
|S Midhun
|Calicut Globstars
|5.00
|Abdul Bazith (RTM)
|Trivandrum Royals
|6.40
|Nidheesh MD (RTM)
|Thrissur Titans
|3.00
|Krishna Prasad
|Trivandrum Royals
|3.00
|Vinod Kumar CV
|Thrissur Titans
|6.20
|Fanooz Faiz
|Trivandrum Royals
|4.60
|Akhin Sathar
|Kochi Blue Tigers
|3.00
|Riya Basheer
|Trivandrum Royals
|1.60
|Pavan Raj
|Kollam Sailors
|2.50
|Mohammed Ishaque (RTM)
|Thrissur Titans
|1.50
|Nikhil Thottath (RTM)
|Kochi Blue Tigers
|2.10
|Mohammed Kaif
|Alleppey Ripples
|1.50
|Sachin Suresh
|Calicut Globstars
|5.30
|Aadithya Baiju
|Alleppey Ripples
|1.50
|Akshay Manohar (RTM)
|Thrissur Titans
|3.50
|Jerin PS (RTM)
|Kochi Blue Tiger
|2.40
|Nikhil M
|Trivandrum Royals
|5.90
|Category A (Lower Price)
|Manu Krishnan
|Calicut Globstars
|1.80
|Eden Apple Tom
|Kollam Sailors
|1.50
|Vathsal Govind
|Kollam Sailors
|1.50
|Category C
|Sanjeev Satheeshan
|Trivandrum Royals
|2.20
|Ajeesh K
|Kochi Blue Tigers
|0.75
|Rohith KR
|Thrissur Titans
|0.75
|Anuj Jotin
|Alleppey Ripples
|0.75
|Muhammed Shanu
|Kochi Blue Tigers
|0.75
|Rahul Sharma
|Kollam Sailors
|0.75
|Arun Poulose
|Thrissur Titans
|0.80
|Vishnu Menon
|Thrissur Titans
|1.40
|Vipul Shakti (RTM)
|Kochi Blue Tigers
|0.95
|Athuljith Anu (RTM)
|Kollam Sailors
|0.75
|Adithya Vinod
|Thrissur Titans
|0.75
|Ajith V
|Trivandrum Royals
|3.95
|Akhil Dev
|Calicut Globstars
|1.05
|Asif Salem
|Trivandrum Royals
|0.90
|Afrad N
|Kochi Blue Tigers
|0.75
|Monu Krishna
|Calicut Globstars
|2.10
|Rahul Chandran
|Alleppey Ripples
|0.75
|Ibnul Afthab
|Calicut Globstars
|3.65
|Ajith Raj
|Calicut Globstars
|0.75
|Athif Bin Ashfar
|Thrissur Titans
|1.25
With top Kerala players in action, the second season promises to be bigger than the initial edition. The next season of KCL will begin on August 21 and run till September 6.
