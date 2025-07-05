News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
The auction for the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 has seen several players getting sold at reasonable sums.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Kerala Cricket League 2025: Full List of Players Sold Including Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings Stars

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 5, 2025
3 min read

More than 170 players registered for the auction.

The auction for the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 has seen several players getting sold at reasonable sums.

The auction for the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 has seen several players getting sold at reasonable sums. More than 170 players registered for the auction, and they were divided into three categories – A, B, and C.

Teams were allowed to retain a maximum of four players, including a maximum of three capped players—those who have featured in competitions such as the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, the IPL, or for India under-19. They also had an RTM card to use if they decided not to retain all four players.

ALSO READ:

KCL 2025 Retained Players

Aries Kollam Sailors: Sachin Baby (Rs 7.5L), Sharafuddeen N M (Rs 5L), Abhishek J Nair (Rs 1.5L), Biju Narayanan (Rs 1.5L)

Alleppey Ripples: Mohammed Azharuddeen (Rs 7.5L), Akshay Chandran (Rs 5L), Vignesh Puthur (Rs 3.75L), Akshay TK (Rs 1.5L)

Calicut Globstars: Rohan S Kunnummal (Rs 7.5L), Salman Nizar (Rs 5L), Akhil Scaria (Rs 3.75L), Anfal Pallam (Rs 1.5L)

Trivandrum Royals: Subin S (Rs 1.5L), Govind Dev D Pai (Rs 1.5L), Vinil TS (Rs 1.5L)

Note: Kochi Blue Tigers and Thrissur Titans didn’t retain any players before the auction.

Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Hindukush Strikers HS

145/9

Pamir Legends PAL

103/10

Hindukush Strikers beat Pamir Legends by 42 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Maiwand Champions MDS

Mahipar Stars MPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Indonesia INA

Philippines PHL

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

38/1

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

96/6

Sofia Stars SOST

100/0

Sofia Stars beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

152/3

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

151/3

MUS Akademik Ravens beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Sofia Stars SOST

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Scorchers Women SCO-W

Dragons Women DGW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Typhoons Women TYP-W

Dragons Women DGW-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
Netherlands NED

Jersey JER

37/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Guernsey GUE

Italy ITA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
06 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Guernsey GUE

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Italy ITA

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Toss – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

25/4

Indonesia Women INA-W

70/4

Indonesia Women beat Singapore Womens by 18 runs (D/L) method

Indonesia Women beat Singapore Women by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Stack CC STCC

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
MEC Study Group MECS

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

114/9

Malaysia Blues MB

166/7

Malaysia Blues beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 52 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Reds MR

172/6

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

6/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Malaysia Reds MR

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
MI New York MINY

Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Seattle Orcas SOR

Texas Super Kings TSKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
England Women A ENGA-W

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Tanzania TAN

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Germany GER

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Germany GER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Malawi ML

Tanzania TAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Bulawayo
South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDTT

Dindigul Dragons DID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Chesterfield
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Essex Women ESS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire Women HAM-W

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Durham Women DUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Surrey Women SUR-W

Essex Women ESS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings

KCL 2025 Auction: Full List of Sold Players

Sanju Samson scripted history by becoming the most expensive player of the league. He earned INR 26.8 Lakhs from Kochi Blue Tigers. Last season, he was the icon of the league, but has decided to take part in the competition this time.

Other big buys in the auction were Jalaj Saxena, who fetched INR 12.4 Lakhs and joined Alleppey Ripples, Vishnu Vinod, who was sold to Kollam Sailors for INR 12.8 Lakhs, and Basil Thampi, who earned INR 8.40 Lakhs from Trivandrum Royals. They have ample experience and have also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before.

Below is a complete list of sold players in the KCL 2025 auction.

Player Auction Table

Player Team Price (₹ Lakhs)
Basil ThampiTrivandrum Royals8.40
Shoun RogerThrissur Titans4.40
Abhijith PraveenTrivandrum Royals4.20
Sijomon JosephThrissur Titans5.20
Vinoop ManoharanKochi Blue Tigers3.00
MS AkhilKollam Sailors8.40
Sanju SamsonKochi Blue Tigers26.80
KM AsifKochi Blue Tigers3.20
Ajnas MCalicut Globstars6.40
AnandThrissur Titans7.40
Vishnu VinodKollam Sailors12.80
Basil NPAlleppey Ripples5.40
Varun NayanarThrissur Titans3.20
Jalaj SaxenaAlleppey Ripples12.40
Sreehari S NairAlleppey Ripples4.00
Ahammed Imran (RTM)Thrissur Titans3.00
S MidhunCalicut Globstars5.00
Abdul Bazith (RTM)Trivandrum Royals6.40
Nidheesh MD (RTM)Thrissur Titans3.00
Krishna PrasadTrivandrum Royals3.00
Vinod Kumar CVThrissur Titans6.20
Fanooz FaizTrivandrum Royals4.60
Akhin SatharKochi Blue Tigers3.00
Riya BasheerTrivandrum Royals1.60
Pavan RajKollam Sailors2.50
Mohammed Ishaque (RTM)Thrissur Titans1.50
Nikhil Thottath (RTM)Kochi Blue Tigers2.10
Mohammed KaifAlleppey Ripples1.50
Sachin SureshCalicut Globstars5.30
Aadithya BaijuAlleppey Ripples1.50
Akshay Manohar (RTM)Thrissur Titans3.50
Jerin PS (RTM)Kochi Blue Tiger2.40
Nikhil MTrivandrum Royals5.90
Category A (Lower Price)
Manu KrishnanCalicut Globstars1.80
Eden Apple TomKollam Sailors1.50
Vathsal GovindKollam Sailors1.50
Category C
Sanjeev SatheeshanTrivandrum Royals2.20
Ajeesh KKochi Blue Tigers0.75
Rohith KRThrissur Titans0.75
Anuj JotinAlleppey Ripples0.75
Muhammed ShanuKochi Blue Tigers0.75
Rahul SharmaKollam Sailors0.75
Arun PouloseThrissur Titans0.80
Vishnu MenonThrissur Titans1.40
Vipul Shakti (RTM)Kochi Blue Tigers0.95
Athuljith Anu (RTM)Kollam Sailors0.75
Adithya VinodThrissur Titans0.75
Ajith VTrivandrum Royals3.95
Akhil DevCalicut Globstars1.05
Asif SalemTrivandrum Royals0.90
Afrad NKochi Blue Tigers0.75
Monu KrishnaCalicut Globstars2.10
Rahul ChandranAlleppey Ripples0.75
Ibnul AfthabCalicut Globstars3.65
Ajith RajCalicut Globstars0.75
Athif Bin AshfarThrissur Titans1.25

With top Kerala players in action, the second season promises to be bigger than the initial edition. The next season of KCL will begin on August 21 and run till September 6.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Basil Thampi
Kerala Cricket League 2025
Kerala Cricket League 2025 Auction
Sanju Samson
Vishnu Vinod
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Amir Pushes For IPL 2026 Auction Selection With T20 Blast Performance, Eligibility Remains In Horizon

Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Amir Pushes For IPL 2026 Auction Selection With T20 Blast Performance, Eligibility Remains In Horizon

The pacer recently expressed his desire to participate in the upcoming IPL edition.
2:38 pm
Sreejita Sen
Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson Sold For Whopping 26.8 Lakhs In Stunning New Deal for Kochi Blue Tigers

Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson Sold For Whopping 26.8 Lakhs In Stunning New Deal

He scored 285 runs in nine matches of the IPL 2025.
1:18 pm
Sreejita Sen
CSK could release Rachin Ravindra ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

3 Teams That Could Target Rachin Ravindra if CSK Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction 

He has played 18 games for CSK in two seasons.
11:37 am
Sandip Pawar
Former LSG speedster Matt Henry bowled another utility spell in the T20 Blast 2025 while playing for Somerset against Glamorgan.

Former LSG Pacer Continues Performing in T20 Blast 2025, Boosts IPL 2026 Auction Prospects

He picked up two wickets while conceding only 15 runs.
11:58 am
Darpan Jain
Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell showed his bowling expertise during the 26th match of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.

Punjab Kings All-Rounder Shines With the Ball in MLC 2025, but IPL 2026 Retention in Jeopardy

His spell was instrumental in his team’s comprehensive victory in Florida.
11:58 am
Darpan Jain
Rajasthan Royals (RR) were among the worst-performing sides in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2025.

RR Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely List Of Players Rajasthan Royals Will Retain

Here’s a look at the likely RR Retention List.
9:13 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.