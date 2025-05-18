Kevin Pietersen Reveals Why KL Rahul Played As Opener After Stunning Hundred in DC vs GT IPL 2025 Match

KL Rahul scored a 60-ball 100 against Gujarat Titans while opening on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul was promoted to the openers’ spot for the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans on Sunday and it proved to be a successful move. Rahul scored a 60-ball 100 against Gujarat Titans while opening on Sunday, helping Delhi Capitals reach 199/3 from 20 overs.

Kevin Pietersen on KL Rahul’s move to top-order

Former England cricketer and current Delhi Capitals mentor Kevin Pietersen explained why the Karnataka cricketer wanted to bat at the top-order.



“KL wanted to bat at the top. Sometimes it doesn’t work, but a player of his quality, how good was that to watch. When you can see players of that quality practice and watch them bat like that, it’s a privilege,” Pietersen told official broadcasters Star Sports during the mid-innings break.

The 33-year-old slammed 14 fours and four sixes during his knock. Rahul was coming to this match on the back of a few inconsistent series of scores. On April 10, Rahul had scored an unbeaten 93 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

He, however, followed that with scores of 15, 38 and 28. He then scored another half-century, this time against Lucknow Super Giants, and later a knock of 41 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Delhi.

The veteran was coming on the back of scores of 7 (vs Kolkata Knight Riders) and 10 (vs Sunrisers Hyderabad).

GT off to brisk start early in chase

Gujarat Titans got off to a brisk start in their run chase against Delhi Capitals. At the time of writing this report, Gujarat Titans were 46/0 in 3.3 overs, with Sai Sudharsan (36*) and Shubman Gill (10*) unbeaten.

Earlier, apart from Rahul’s century, Abishek Porel (30), Axar Patel (25) and Tristan Stubbs (21*) too played crucial roles with the bat.

